Telecom Structured Cabling Market Is Set To Expand At Over 7% CAGR through 2031: Fact.MR

Telecom Structured Cabling is well-known for its set of exclusive properties such as power reducing capacity, lower maintenance cost, and enhanced level of flexibility, besides others. While rising adoption of 5G technology is paving lucrative growth opportunities for Telecom Structured Cabling manufacturers, the exponentially growing IT & telecommunication industry is projected to further fuel sales over the coming years, according to Fact.MR analysis.

Additionally, rapidly evolving industrial and commercial sectors will bolster growth of Telecom Structured Cabling manufacturers, creating ample opportunities across the world. Fact.MR’s report also provides an exhaustive overview of the market growth analysis of Telecom Structured Cabling, along with its drivers, restrains, and potential during the forecast period (2021 and 2031). It also gives a detailed region-wise analysis, where North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific lead as far as demand is concerned.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1030

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Telecom Telecom Structured Cabling market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Telecom Telecom Structured Cabling

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Telecom Telecom Structured Cabling, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Telecom Telecom Structured Cabling Market.

Rapidly rising demand for higher network bandwidth coupled with remarkable penetration of 5G technology has skyrocketed the popularity of Telecom Structured Cabling significantly in the past years. Telecom Structured Cabling is highly supportive for future upgrades, and has the perks of reduced installation time, cabling bulk, and congestion. As such, demand for Telecom Structured Cabling from the IT & telecommunication, commercial, industrial, and other industries is surging. According to Fact.MR, the global Telecom Structured Cabling market is forecast to expand at an impressive CAGR of over 7% through 2031.

According to the European Commission (EC), the international cableways industry is dominated by EU companies, which account for 90% of the industry worldwide. While 5G deployments are widening the scope for Telecom Structured Cabling manufacturers, steady growth of the IT& telecommunication industry is further fueling the sales of suppliers. As per the report “U.S. Telecom Industry Metrics & Trends 2020” published by the United States Telecommunication Organization, targeted government financial support for broadband and favorable regulatory policies have encouraged more than US$ 1.7 trillion investment from 1996 to 2020, which is rising steadily, creating new scope and opportunities. As key industries are projected to exhibit promising growth, Telecom Structured Cabling manufactures are optimistic about increasing their sales footprint over the coming years.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=1030

Key Takeaways from Telecom Structured Cabling Market Study

• The global market for Telecom Structured Cabling registered a growth of around 7% in 2020-2021, and will sustain this healthy pace over the coming years.

• Hardware Telecom Structured Cabling solutions are anticipated to drive the market, holding around three-fourth market share.

• The IT & telecommunication industry remains the leading vertical for the Telecom Structured Cabling manufacturers, with a projected share of around 43% through 2031.

• The United States, the epicenter of the largest Telecom Structured Cabling market of North America, will remain in the spotlight, accounting for close to 90% share of this attractive regional market.

• The United Kingdom and France will remain at the forefront across the Telecom Structured Cabling market in Europe, with over one-third of demand share.

• APEJ (Asia Pacific excluding Japan) will emerge as another lucrative market for Telecom Structured Cabling, and will register the highest growth over the next ten years. China will account for around one-third of the demand in APEJ.

Surge in Demand from Industrial Sectors Bolstering Growth

Telecom Structured Cabling is widely used in industrial Internet of Things (IoT), as it is highly effective in providing end-to-end network connectivity while streamlining the operational environment. With fast growth of industrial IoT, Telecom Structured Cabling manufacturers are forecast to experience surge in demand over the coming years.

As per a report published by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), the global industrial IoT sector is growing fast to reach at 41.6 billion connected IoT devices generating 79.4 zettabytes (ZB) of data in 2025, while worldwide total spending on IoT is forecast to surpass US$ 1 trillion by 2022. These statistics indicate huge scope for Telecom Structured Cabling manufacturers over the coming years.

Market Segmentation

Solution

• Hardware (Copper Cables, Fiber Cables, Racks and Cabinets, Patch Panels and Cross Connects

• Software Services (Installation & Consultation, Managed Services, Maintenance & Support)

Vertical

• IT & Telecom (Telecom Operators, Data Centers, Others) Commercial

• Industrial (Discrete & Process Manufacturing, Energy & Power, Oil & Gas, Metals & Mining, Others) Residential

• Transportation & Logistics Others

Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/1030

Competitive Landscape

With the competition getting fiercer, key players in the global structured cabling market are focusing on launching more diverse cabling solutions in order to attract permanent customers.

For instance,

• Corning Incorporated launched its new extensive range of structured cabling such as EDGE8® Corning’s Fiber Optics Structured Cabling Solutions, RocketRibbon™Data Center Interconnect solutions, and others, in 2020.

• Panduit Corp. launched its new broad range of structured cabling solutions, such as IndustrialNet™ Copper Cabling Solutions, Opti-Core IndustrialNet™ PCF Fiber Optic Cabling Solutions, and others, in 2020.

• The Siemen Company launched its new range of Fiber Optic Monitoring Solutions in 2020.

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Technology Domain:

• High Power RF Amplifier Market: https://www.factmr.com/report/high-power-rf-amplifier-market

• Interactive Kiosk Market: https://www.factmr.com/report/interactive-kiosks-market

• Communication-based Train Control System Market: https://www.factmr.com/report/communication-based-train-control-system-market

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com