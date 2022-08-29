Aqua Gym Elliptical Trainers Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast 2031

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Aqua Gym Elliptical Trainers market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Aqua Gym Elliptical Trainers

To remain 'ahead' of your competitors, request for a sample

The scope of Fact.MR’s report is to analyze the global aqua gym equipment market for the forecast period 2017-2022 and provide readers an unbiased and accurate analysis.

Aqua gym equipment manufacturers, stakeholders, and suppliers in the global sports industry can benefit from the analysis offered in this report. This report offers a comprehensive analysis, which can be of interest to leading trade magazines and sports journals.

Summary

The report commences with a brief information of the global aqua gym equipment market. This executive summary sets the tone for the rest of the report, providing users the scope of the report.

The executive summary includes important facts and statistics on the global aqua gym equipment market.

Overview

The next section offers an overview of the aqua gym equipment market. This comprises an introduction to the market, along with a standard definition of the product – aqua gym equipment.

In this section, market value and year-over-year growth is offered to the readers. Year-over-year growth provides readers with a broader view of growth patterns over the forecast period.

The report’s succeeding section focuses on drivers, restraints and key trends from macroeconomic, demand, and supply perspectives. Impact analysis of weighted average model-based growth drivers is contained in the report for better provision of decision-making insights to clients.

Due to rising urbanization and an increasingly fast paced lifestyle, the epidemic of obesity is taking its toll on people. Besides, there is a rising health awareness among people and due to which people want to stay healthy and fit. These are the main drivers fuelling the sales of the aqua gym equipment worldwide. Consumers of today are opting for preventive medicine, chiefly due to the sky rocketing medical costs and due to which more and more people are inclined to exercise.

In addition, there are several benefits of using an aqua gym such as improved cardiovascular stamina and muscle strength. However, the main restraint that is restricting the market growth of the aqua gym equipment market is the high cost of setting up an aqua gym. Also, lack of a proper after sales and service network and unavailability of spare parts is also restricting market growth. Moreover, the growing popularity of other forms of exercise such as yoga and aerobics is also restricting the growth of the aqua gym equipment market.

The global aqua gym equipment market is slated to touch a value of nearly US$ 1,715 Mn in the year 2022 and grow at a moderate CAGR during the assessment period.

4 Forecast Highlights on Global Aqua Gym Equipment Market

As per the forecast of Fact.MR, the aqua strider product type segment is slated to touch a value of nearly US$ 237 Mn in the year 2022. This represents a moderate CAGR growth during the assessment period of 2017-2022. The aqua strider product type segment is estimated to account for more than one-tenth of the revenue share of the product type segment by the year 2017 end and is expected to lose in market share by the year 2022 end. As per the forecast of Fact.MR, the online retail segment will reach a value of nearly US$ 383 Mn in the year 2017. This represents a moderate CAGR growth during the forecast period. The online retail segment is estimated to account for more than one-fourth of the revenue share of the distribution channel segment in the year 2017 end and is expected to lose market share by the end of the year 2022. As per the forecast of Fact.MR, the individual buyer type segment is slated to reach a value of nearly US$ 326 Mn in 2022. The individual buyer type segment is expected to gain some market value by the end of the year 2022. The largest share is contributed by the Europe region in the individual buyer type segment. Fact.MR forecasts the economy aqua gym equipment segment to grow from nearly US$ 421 Mn in 2017 to nearly US$ 527 Mn in 2022. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% from 2017 to 2022.

The report has also profiled leading players in the global market for aqua gym equipment, which will remain active through 2022. These include companies such as BECO-Beermann GmbH & Co. KG, N-Fox company, PlayCore, Inc., Pentland Group plc, Spenco Medical Corporation, Rothhammer International Inc., Acquapole sas, Hydro Fit Inc., Excel Sports Science, Inc. and HydroWorx International, Inc.

Market Taxonomy

Product Type Aqua Rower

Aqua Strider

Aqua Twister

AquaAbs

AquaPulldown

AquaClimber

AquaStepper

AquaCycle

AquaLift Distribution Channel Specialty Stores

Online Retail

Sport Stores

Others Buyer Type Individual

Institution

Promotion Price-based Economy

Mid

Premium

Super-premium

