Cloud-based Clientless Remote Support Software Market Size to record a CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period

Global clientless remote support software market is expected to represent a value of over US$ 2,000 Mn by the end of 2026. Clientless Remote Support Software Market Size to record a CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period.

As the need for connecting devices arise, manufacturers are focusing on offering various software services that enable the technicians and the IT support system in various companies to control other devices through the internet connection. Moreover, the remote support software enables the IT support to offer solutions and address the customer and employee problems.

Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on developing support software services for the mobile operating system. Growing need for sharing the data and information between devices will continue to rev up global adoption of the clientless remote support software.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Cloud-based Clientless Remote Support Software market.

key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Cloud-based Clientless Remote Support Software Market.

Growing need to connect devices for offering customer support is projected to rev up demand for the clientless remote support software globally. As manufacturers are concentrating on developing innovative products and techniques, the global market of clientless remote support software is projected to increase. Fact.MR states that the global market of clientless remote support software is projected to reflect a CAGR of 14.4% over the forecast period, 2017-2026.

Factors Fuelling Global Market Growth

Growth of the global clientless remote support software market is mainly bound by various macro-economic and micro-economic factors. Increasing demand for connected devices is projected to rev up demand for the clientless remote support software globally. Electronic companies are adopting the clientless remote support software to offer the customer care services to the end users irrespective of their location and distances. Increasing incidences of technical complications at the end user’s interface has revved up demand for immediate solution and support from the IT help-desk. Moreover, various small and large scale companies are also equipping their IT help desk with the clientless remote support software in order to offer solutions and support to the end users at far distances. Surge in demand to offer customer services and support due to technical problems in various companies is projected to fuel demand for the clientless remote support software applications globally.

In addition, increasing instances of the battery optimization, malware attacks and detection, and firmware software is projected to boost demand for the clientless remote support software in the global market. Instances of various malware attacks has led to growing need for immediate services on the gadgets of the end users. As these attacks are conducted in stealth and could lead to significant data loss, IT-help desks prefer offering solutions and support to the end users through the clientless remote support software applications. Bound to these factors, the global market of clientless remote support software is projected to represent robust growth over the forecast period.

A recent trend witnessed among the leading market players includes increasing collaboration product innovation. As major market players are increasingly concentrating on developing innovative products, sales of clientless remote support software applications is projected to remain high throughout the forecast period. Moreover, growing need to train the employees and students in the IT department is further expected to impact the global market growth of clientless remote support software positively. These factors are expected to contribute towards the global market growth of clientless remote support software over the forecast period.

Sales to Remain High Through PC/Laptop Products

As the requirement to offer IT solutions and support to the customers arises, demand for deploying these applications through cloud-based services is projected to remain high. In terms of revenue, the could-based deployment type segment is projected to witness highest growth, representing for more than US$ 600 Mn by 2026-end. During the forecast period, the cloud-based deployment segment is projected to reflect a robust CAGR.

On the basis of end use industry, the IT & Telecom end use industry segment is projected to reflect a significant CAGR over the forecast period. However, the BFSI end use industry segment is projected to generate significant revenues, representing more than US$ 50 Mn by 2017-end.

Based on device type, the smartphone device type segment is projected to reflect the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In contrary, the PC/Laptop device type segment is projected to witness robust revenue growth, representing more than US$ 300 Mn by 2026-end.

Market Players

Major market players in the global market of clientless remote support software are WebEx LLC, Cisco, Bomgar Corporation, LogMeIn, Inc., TeamViewer GmbH, Rsupport, Inc, VMware, Inc., Ntrglobal Group Ltd, Splashtop Inc. and RealVNC Limited.

Market Taxonomy

Region North AmericaLatin AmericaEuropeJapanAPEJMEA Deployment Type Cloud-basedOn-premises End- Use Industry BFSIIT & TelecomEducationHealthcareRetailGovernmentOthers Device Type PC/LaptopSmartphoneTablet

