How is the Scramble for Low Emissions Spurring Automotive Pumps Demand – Exclusive Report by Fact.MR

Latest industry analysis by Fact MR, predicts Automotive Pumps sales to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as automotive sales gradually recover across the world.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Automotive Pumps. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Automotive Pumps Market across various industries and regions.

According to Fact.MR, the global automotive pumps market surpassed a market value of nearly US$ 54 Bn in 2020. Increasing demand for vehicles with stringent regulations for the reduction in carbon emissions is driving the market growth for automotive pumps. Furthermore, the automotive pumps industry is anticipated to reach nearly US$ 98 Bn by surpassing a CAGR of almost 6%.

The market intelligence study therefore includes demographics analysis so market players can plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales outlook in 20+ countries.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Automotive Pumps market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Automotive Pumps

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Automotive Pumps, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Automotive Pumps Market.

Global Automotive Pumps Market Segments.

This section provides a detailed automotive pumps market breakdown based on various segments.

A historical analysis of each segment along with the forecast has been provided in the chapter.

On the basis of pump type, the global automotive pumps market has been segmented into:

Fuel Injection

Fuel Supply

Engine Oil

Transmission Oil

Coolant

Steering

Vacuum

Windshield Washer

Based on technology type, the global automotive pumps market has been segmented into:

Electric

Mechanical

On the basis of vehicle type, the global automotive pumps market has been segmented into:

Passenger Car

HCV

LCV

Based on sales channel, the global automotive pumps market has been segmented into:

OEM

Aftermarket

The Fact.MR report on the global automotive pumps market predicts that by the end of 2017, the global market will be valued at nearly US$ 48 Bn. The market will, however, soar at a steady pace, reflecting steady CAGR to reach US$ 60 Bn. Following highlights offer an insightful outlook on the expansion of global automotive pumps market during 2017-2022.

According to the report, the global market for automotive pumps will acquire highest share of revenues from the Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region. In consideration of large automobile manufacturing hubs such as China and South Korea situated in this region, the APEJ market for automotive pumps will account for over one-third share on the global market revenues throughout the forecast period. The demand for automotive pumps is anticipated to be the lowest in Europe. By 2022, the sales of automotive pumps in Europe will have soared languidly, reflecting a listless CAGR. North America’s automotive pumps market, too, is expected to witness decelerated sales of automotive pumps in 2017, harvesting revenues just over US$ 10 Bn. Conversely, the demand for automotive pumps in Japan will be relatively more exceeding than that in the US and Canada. The automotive pumps market in Japan is poised to set forth a moderate CAGR over the forecast period. In 2017, global sales of fuel supply pumps are expected to translate revenues worth over US$ 20 Bn. Towards the end of forecast period, global fuel supply pump sales will mark a global revenue share of nearly half of the market value. The report also projects that mechanical pumping technology slowly and steadily lose traction in the global automotive industry. Sales of mechanical automotive pumps will showcase a negative CAGR towards the end of 2022, indicating their outright absence. The report also projects that by the end of 2017, the global market for automotive pumps will be dominated by passenger cars, accounting for nearly 70% share on global revenues. In terms of sales channels, OEMs will hold the dominant share, and attribute to more than US$ 47 Bn market value by 2022-end. The report profiles leading players in the global market, which include companies such as Delphi Automotive Plc., Denso Corporation, Magna International Inc., Robert Bosch Limited, Magneti Marelli SpA, Rheinmetall Automotive AG, AISIN SEIKI Co. Ltd., Mikuni Corporation, Concentric AB, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and Pricol Limited.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Automotive Pumps Company & brand share analysis : The report offers in-depth Automotive Pumps brand share analysis to estimate percentage of the market covered by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 companies

: The report offers in-depth Automotive Pumps brand share analysis to estimate percentage of the market covered by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 companies Automotive Pumps Historical volume analysis : The report offers a comparative analysis between historic sales of Automotive Pumps and projected sales performance for 2021-2031

: The report offers a comparative analysis between historic sales of Automotive Pumps and projected sales performance for 2021-2031 Automotive Pumps Category & segment level analysis : Fact MR presents a comprehensive analysis of factors enabling sales growth across key segments. It underscores chief growth drivers and offers valuable information to identify sales prospects a local and regional levels

: Fact MR presents a comprehensive analysis of factors enabling sales growth across key segments. It underscores chief growth drivers and offers valuable information to identify sales prospects a local and regional levels Automotive Pumps Consumption by demographics: To offer informed recommendation, the report studies behavior and consumption pattern of consumers. The demographics analysis is intended at helping business better understand consumer preference and design their product and market strategies around it

To offer informed recommendation, the report studies behavior and consumption pattern of consumers. The demographics analysis is intended at helping business better understand consumer preference and design their product and market strategies around it Post COVID consumer spending on Automotive Pumps: The Fact MR market survey carefully studies consumer spending behavior post COVID-19. It gauges how prevailing trends have influenced their behavior, subsequently impacting their spending power

More Valuable Insights on Automotive Pumps Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Automotive Pumps, Sales and Demand of Automotive Pumps, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

