Increasing Emission Regulations Is Likely To Propel The Growth Of The Aerospace Filter Market

Market research conducted by Fact.MR provides exclusive insights into how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of the Aerospace Filter market.

The report offers valuable and actionable information on the Aerospace Filter market. The report also includes information on sales and demand for the Aerospace Filter market across various industries and regions.

key dynamics, its impact on the overall value chain from vendors to end-users, and the growth of the Aerospace Filter market.

Fact.MR, in its latest research, anticipates that the global aerospace filters market will expand at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022. Global aerospace filters market revenue is anticipated to rise from US$7,141.1 million in 2017 to surpass the US$10,000 Mn by the end of 2022.

Filters have become an indispensable part of modern aircraft. Aerospace filters are used to provide clean air for passengers, improve aircraft efficiency and performance, and maintain aircraft quality of life. With the increase in disposable income of the rapidly growing population around the world, particularly in developing economies, coupled with the strong growth of the aerospace industry, the demand for aircraft will witness a significant increase in the coming years. These factors are expected to drive the demand for a variety of aerospace filters, which in turn will drive the growth of the global automotive aerospace filters market.

Regulatory bodies have imposed various regulations related to emission standards and environmental safety, and these regulations are becoming more severe. For example, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) have been developing regulations, in an attempt to reduce carbon emissions from aircraft. These regulations have forced aircraft manufacturers to develop and integrate advanced filters into aircraft engines, hydraulic systems and cabins. Furthermore, these incidents are expected to drive the expansion of the global automotive aerospace filters market.

Key segments of the aerospace filters market

Fact.MR’s study of the aerospace filter market offers information broken down into five key segments: product, filter media, aircraft, end use, sales channel, and region. This report offers comprehensive data and information on market dynamics and important growth parameters associated with these categories.

Product

Aerospace

Filter Avionics

Filters Hydraulic

Filters Engine Air Intake

Filters Fuel

Filters Oil & Lube Filters

Other

Media Filter

Fiberglass

Metal mesh

pleated paper

Others (Polymers, Fibers)

Aircraft

Narrow -body aircraft

Wide

-body aircraft Regional body

aircraft Turboprop

rotary wing

End use

Commercial

aviation Commercial

aviation Military aviation

Sales channel

OEM

Aftermarket

Region

North

America Latin America

Europe

APEJ

MEA

Japan

10 Prospects of the Global Automotive Aerospace Filter Market

– By product type, liquid filters will continue to be sought after in the global automotive aerospace filter market, with sales forecast to witness steady expansion through 2022.

– Aircraft air filter sales will continue to show the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

– Asia Pacific ex Japan (APEJ) will remain dominant in the global automotive aerospace filter market, posting impressive expansion through 2022.

– Between 2017 and 2022, the aerospace automotive filter market in APEJ is anticipated to create an absolute $ opportunity of around US$1.2Bn.

– The automotive aerospace filter markets in APEJ and North America are estimated to see similar CAGRs through 2022.

Europe will remain the second most lucrative market for automotive aerospace filters during the forecast period.

Aerospace filters will continue to see the highest adoption for aircraft engine application. By the end of 2022, sales of aerospace filters for engine application are estimated to account for more than half of the market share, in terms of revenue.

Sales of aerospace aircraft cabin filters and hydraulics will continue to exhibit lower CAGRs compared to aircraft engines during the forecast period.

The military end-use segment will continue to be dominant in the global automotive aerospace filter market. Sales of aerospace filters on military aircraft is expected to hold the largest revenue share of the market by the end of 2022, reflecting the highest CAGR through 2022.

Major market players listed in the report include Donaldson Company, Inc., Amphenol Corporation, Freudenberg & Co. KG, Swift Filters, Inc., Honeywell International Inc, Porvair plc, Mott Corporation, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Pall Corporation, and Hollingsworth & Company Vosé.

Key Question Answered in Aerospace Filter Market Report Survey:

Aerospace Filter Sales and Demand Aerospace Filter

Market Growth Aerospace Filter Market

Analysis Aerospace Filter Market

Outlook

Key Drivers Affecting the Aerospace Filter Market

What are the key factors affected by the Aerospace Filter market?

Constraints Shaping Market Growth

Aerospace Filter Market Survey

More valuable information about the aerospace filters market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of aerospace filter market, aerospace filter sales and demand, looking at forecast statistics up to 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections based on several criteria.

