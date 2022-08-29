Why is the U.S Experiencing High Demand for Lung Cancer Diagnostics – Exclusive Report by Fact.MR

Dublin, Ireland, 2022-Aug-30 — /EPR Network/ —

According to Fact MR’s recent market research, sales of Lung Cancer Diagnostics to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.

Focus on improving overall patient care will remain a chief growth driver. Besides this, Lung Cancer Diagnostics market will continue gaining from increasing willingness among patients and families to spend on advanced healthcare.

A newly published report by Fact.MR estimates the global lung cancer diagnostics market revenue to reach US$ 4 Bn by 2031, representing a 2x increase from 2020. Augmented development of lung cancer-specific biomarkers is propelling demand for the lung cancer diagnostics over the forecast period. Revenue from CA tests will account for US$ 1 Bn by 2031-end.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Lung Cancer Diagnostics market.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Lung Cancer Diagnostics. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market across various industries and regions.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Lung Cancer Diagnostics, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market.

Segmentation:

Test Type CA Test for Lung Cancer Diagnostics HER2 Tests for Lung Cancer Diagnostics ALK Tests for Lung Cancer Diagnostics Angiogenesis Inhibitor for Lung Cancer Diagnostics EGFR Mutation Tests for Lung Cancer Diagnostics KRAS Mutation Tests for Lung Cancer Diagnostics Others

End-User Lung Cancer Diagnostics for Hospital Associated Labs Lung Cancer Diagnostics for Independent Diagnostic Laboratories Lung Cancer Diagnostics for Cancer Research Institutes Others

Indication Non-Small-cell Lung Cancer Diagnostics Small-cell Lung Cancer Diagnostics



Key Takeaways from Market Study

By test type, CA lung cancer diagnostic tests to reign supreme, clocking US$ 1 Bn by 2031

Hospital-associated labs set to reach around US$ 1.6 Bn until 2031

Treatment for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) to comprise over 50% of total demand

Cancer research institutes to make significant use of lung cancer diagnostics, expanding at 6% CAGR

Angiogenesis inhibitors is the fastest growing segment followed by HER2 tests

U.S to acquire around 27% market share in the global lung cancer diagnostics industry

China is expected to register a CAGR of around 8% until 2031, with NSCLC treatment gaining traction

“Rapid technological advancements with respect to human diagnostics is prompting lung cancer diagnostics service providers to leverage key advancements, including AI and automation, opening lucrative growth frontiers,” comments a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players are embracing innovative approaches such as ground-breaking marketing tactics, technological advances for cancer screening, mergers, and acquisitions.

In March 2021, Next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based precision oncology provider Geneseeq Technology Inc. collaborated with Illumina, Inc. (to develop comprehensive in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) NGS testing kits for cancer, using Illumina’s NextSeq™ 550Dx sequencing platform.

In Jan 2017, Abbott Laboratories completed largest the acquisition of St.Jude Medical for US$ 25 Bn. Together, the company will compete in nearly every area of the $30 billion cardiovascular markets and hold the No. 1 or 2 positions across large and high-growth cardiovascular device markets.

