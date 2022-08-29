Global Sales Of Organic Gluten Substitutes Foreseen To Grow Exponentially Over 2028 | Fact.MR Forecasts

Organic Gluten Substitutes Market Share & Trends Analysis, By End-Use (Food Service, Commercial, Households), By Distribution channels (Retail sales, Direct sales) & By Region Forecast- Global Market Insight 2018 to 2028

Organic gluten substitutes are the fastest growing food substitute category showing a lot of potential in the upcoming market worldwide. Gluten is a protein found in rye, wheat and barley that causes internal damage (causes nutritional deficiency and weight loss) for individuals with gluten resistance. Organic gluten substitutes are consumed by people who have coeliac disease, an ailment in which the immune system reacts to protein. All patients after diagnosis of coeliac disease are advised to adhere to have diet with an organic gluten substitutes strictly.

Prominent Key players of the Organic Gluten Substitutes market survey report:

  • Nestle
  • General Mills
  • Avena Foods Limited
  • Bob’s Red Mill
  • Arrowhead Mills
  • Kellogg
  • GF Harvest
  • Enjoy Life Foods
  • PepsiCo
  • Glutafin
  • Hershey’s
  • The Pillsbury Company LLC
  • other market players

Organic Gluten Substitutes Market: Segmentation

The global market for organic gluten substitutes is segmented on the basis of sales channel, by end use, and by region.

On the basis of end-use, the global organic gluten substitutes market is segmented by

  • food service
  • commercial (processed foods)
  • households.

In food processing sectors, organic gluten substitutes are used in the manufacturing of pastas, bread, biscuits, ready meals and many others.

On the basis of distribution channel, the global organic gluten substitutes market is segmented by

  • retail sales
  • direct sales.

Retail sales channel is further segmented into grocery retailers, convenience stores, online retailers, drug stores and other retailing formats.

