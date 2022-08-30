Cosmetic Wipes Market: Europe Leads with More than 40% Share in the Global Market – Fact.MR Study

Rockville, United States, 2022-Aug-30 — /EPR Network/ —

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Cosmetic Wipes market.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Cosmetic Wipes. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market.

As per latest industry analysis published by Fact.MR, the global market for cosmetic wipes reached a valuation of around US$ 550 Mn in 2020, and is slated to accelerate at a CAGR of 5% to top US$ 750 Mn by 2031. Demand for cleansing & makeup removal wipes is high, and is set to increase at a CAGR of 4% across the assessment period of 2021 to 2031.

Cosmetic wipes have revolutionized the skincare industry by cleaning the skin deep to clear dirt or remove excess oil or makeup from the face. They are usually free from irritation and contain artificial perfumes to give a refreshing feeling to the skin. They contain all natural ingredients and less of chemicals in order to prevent skin irritation or rashes.

The cosmetic wipes market continues to be driven by its superior characteristics such as convenience, ease of use, efficacy, and removal of impurities. Portability of cosmetic wipes and their ease of use are critical factors driving sales. Introduction of cosmetic wipes with a wide range of colors and fragrances is augmenting market growth.

Manufacturers are utilizing digital technologies and engaging customers via online portals. This is expected to give an uptick to the sales of cosmetic wipes on e-Commerce platforms.

Key Segments in Cosmetic Wipes Industry Research

Product Cosmetic Wet Wipes Cosmetic Dry Wipes

Material Use Absorbent Cotton Cosmetic Wipes Non-woven Fabric Cosmetic Wipes

Application Cleansing & Makeup Removal Cosmetic Wipes Moisturizing Cosmetic Wipes Exfoliating Cosmetic Wipes

Distribution Channel Sales of Cosmetic Wipes via Modern Trade Sales of Cosmetic Wipes via Specialty Stores Sales of Cosmetic Wipes via Medical Stores & Pharmacies Sales of Cosmetic Wipes via Online Retail



Competitive Landscape

The global market is highly fragmented with the presence of a large number of local and regional players. Market players are concentrating on product launches in order to broaden their market footprints.

Nice-Pak Products is a major player in the market. The company manufactures facial cleaning towelettes which are designed for easy and effective make-up removal. The company uses plant-based fibers to manufacturer these wipes which are 100% sustainable to provide superior cleaning.

In 2019, Kylie Skin introduced its new line of Makeup Removing Wipes. These towelettes are safe for sensitive skin and enable the users to wipe away waterproof eye, lip, and face makeup.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global cosmetic wipes market to top US$ 750 Mn by 2031.

Wet wipes projected to reach around US$ 300 Mn by 2031.

Moisturizing wipes projected to record above 4% CAGR over next 10 years.

Market in Europe holds share of more than 40%.

Market in Germany expected to reach valuation of US$ 200 Mn by 2031.

Market in Australia to record 3% CAGR over forecast period of 2021- 2031.

“Introduction of innovative products such as flavored wipes for cleaning the face as well as ease of use and infection prevention due to their disposable nature has driven consumer attention towards cosmetic wipes,” according to a Fact.MR analyst.



