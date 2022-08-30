Increased Frequency of Surgeries Spurring Demand for Electrosurgery Devices – Exclusive Study by Fact.MR

Rockville, United States, 2022-Aug-30 — /EPR Network/ —

250 Pages Electrosurgery Devices Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

According to Fact MR’s recent market research, sales of Electrosurgery Devices to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.

Focus on improving overall patient care will remain a chief growth driver. Besides this, Electrosurgery Devices market will continue gaining from increasing willingness among patients and families to spend on advanced healthcare.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Electrosurgery Devices market.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Electrosurgery Devices. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Electrosurgery Devices Market across various industries and regions.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Electrosurgery Devices, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Electrosurgery Devices Market.

Newly released data from Fact.MR’s market analysis shows the global demand of electrosurgery devices market was valued at over US$ 8 Bn in 2020. The market is expected to grow 1.5x by 2031, reaching US$ 12 Bn by the end of the forecast period.

Rising prominence of minimally invasive surgeries has led to a shift from conventional cutting tools such as surgical blades and lasers to electrosurgical devices. Their increased levels of accuracy as well as high reliability are some of the factors driving adoption on a large-scale.

Key Segments Covered Product Type Radiofrequency Electrosurgery Devices Electrocautery Devices Ultrasonic Electrosurgery Devices

End User Electrosurgery Devices for Hospitals Electrosurgery Devices for Ambulatory Surgical Centers Electrosurgery Devices for Specialized Clinics

Application Electrosurgery Devices for General Surgery Electrosurgery Devices for Cardiac Surgery Electrosurgery Devices for Gynecological Surgery Electrosurgery Devices for Ophthalmology Electrosurgery Devices for Dermatology Electrosurgery Devices for Urology Electrosurgery Devices for Other Applications

12 Key Estimations from Fact.MR’s Report on the Global Electrosurgery Devices Market By product type, more than half the revenue share of the market is expected to be held by radiofrequency electrosurgery devices during 2017 and 2022. The radiofrequency electrosurgery devices will remain the top-selling product in the global market, with sales exhibiting the highest CAGR through 2022. Demand for ultrasonic electrosurgery devices will continue to be sluggish throughout the forecast period. On the basis of end-users, sales of electrosurgery devices in specialized clinics are estimated to register the fastest expansion through 2022. Hospitals are anticipated to remain the largest end-users of electrosurgery devices in the overall market. Revenues from ambulatory surgical centers are expected to account for over one-fourth share of the market throughout the forecast period. Ambulatory surgical centers are expected to become the second most lucrative end-users of electrosurgery devices by 2022-end. Sales of electrosurgery devices for application in gynecological surgery are expected to account for the largest revenues by 2022-end. Sales of electrosurgery devices in gynecological surgery, and urology applications are estimated to register a parallel expansion at 5.6% CAGR through 2022. Electrosurgery device sales for application in dermatology are expected to register the highest CAGR through 2022. In terms of revenues, North America is estimated to be dominant in the global electrosurgery devices market in 2017, and this trend is further estimated to prevail over the forecast period. The market in Europe will continue to expand at a comparatively higher CAGR than North America through 2022.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Electrosurgery Devices Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.

Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level. Electrosurgery Devices Historical volume analysis : The report provides a comparison of Electrosurgery Devices’s historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.

: The report provides a comparison of Electrosurgery Devices’s historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031. Electrosurgery Devices Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Electrosurgery Devices market. It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally

The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Electrosurgery Devices market. It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally Electrosurgery Devices Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Electrosurgery Devices demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Electrosurgery Devices market is carefully analyzed

The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Electrosurgery Devices demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Electrosurgery Devices market is carefully analyzed Post COVID consumer spending on Electrosurgery Devices: Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting Electrosurgery Devices market growth.

More Valuable Insights on Electrosurgery Devices Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Electrosurgery Devices, Sales and Demand of Electrosurgery Devices, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

