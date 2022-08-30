Worldwide Demand For Natural Home Insecticides Is Set To Increase At A CAGR Of 5% By 2031 | Fact.MR Forecasts

Rockville, United States, 2022-Aug-30 — /EPR Network/ —

Home Insecticides Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking: Global Market insights 2031

As per latest industry analysis published by Fact.MR, the global market for home insecticides reached around US$ 14 Bn in 2020, and is slated to accelerate at a CAGR of 7% to top US$ 28 Bn by 2031. Demand for natural home insecticides is set to increase at a CAGR of 5% across the assessment period of 2021 to 2031.

Prominent Key players of the Home Insecticides market survey report:

Aristo Biotech and Life Science Pvt. Ltd.

Bharat Group

FMC

AIMCO pesticides Limited

HPM Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd.

Gharda Chemicals Ltd.

Natural Insecto Products Inc.

Walco-Linck Company

Zapi SpA

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

S. C. JOHNSON & SON, INC.

Dabur India Limited

Zhongshan Lanju, Liphatech Inc.

Neogen Corporation

Key Segments in Home Insecticides Industry Research

Form Home Insecticide Sprays Aerosol Home Insecticides Electric Home Insecticides Home Insecticides Coils Home Insecticides Baits Home Insecticide Creams Home Insecticide Gels Home Insecticide Mats Home Insecticide Patches Liquid Home Insecticide Home Insecticide Roll-ons Powdered Granule Home Insecticides

Composition Natural Household Insecticides Citronella Oil-based Home Insecticides Geraniol Oil-based Home Insecticides Neem Oil-based Home Insecticides Synthetic Household Insecticides N,N-Diethyl-meta-Toluamide (DEET) Home Insecticides Hydroxyethyl Isobutyl Piperidine Carboxylate (Picaridin) Home Insecticides Icaridin Home Insecticides

Distribution Channel Sales of Home Insecticides in Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Sales of Home Insecticides in Drug Stores Sales of Home Insecticides in Convenience Stores Sales of Home Insecticides by e-Commerce

Application Home Insecticides for Mosquito & Flies Control Home Insecticides for Rat & Rodent Control Home Insecticides for Termite Control Home Insecticides for Bedbugs & Beetles Home Insecticides for Cockroaches



The insights for each vendor consists of:

Company profile

SWOT analysis

Main market information

Market share

Revenue, pricing and gross margin

Full Access of this Report Is Available at :- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/127

