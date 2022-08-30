Worldwide Demand For Natural Home Insecticides Is Set To Increase At A CAGR Of 5% By 2031 | Fact.MR Forecasts

Home Insecticides Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking: Global Market insights 2031

As per latest industry analysis published by Fact.MR, the global market for home insecticides reached around US$ 14 Bn in 2020, and is slated to accelerate at a CAGR of 7% to top US$ 28 Bn by 2031. Demand for natural home insecticides is set to increase at a CAGR of 5% across the assessment period of 2021 to 2031.

Prominent Key players of the Home Insecticides market survey report:

  • Aristo Biotech and Life Science Pvt. Ltd.
  • Bharat Group
  • FMC
  • AIMCO pesticides Limited
  • HPM Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd.
  • Gharda Chemicals Ltd.
  • Natural Insecto Products Inc.
  • Walco-Linck Company
  • Zapi SpA
  • Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.
  • S. C. JOHNSON & SON, INC.
  • Dabur India Limited
  • Zhongshan Lanju, Liphatech Inc.
  • Neogen Corporation

Key Segments in Home Insecticides Industry Research

  • Form
    • Home Insecticide Sprays
    • Aerosol Home Insecticides
    • Electric Home Insecticides
    • Home Insecticides Coils
    • Home Insecticides Baits
    • Home Insecticide Creams
    • Home Insecticide Gels
    • Home Insecticide Mats
    • Home Insecticide Patches
    • Liquid Home Insecticide
    • Home Insecticide Roll-ons
    • Powdered Granule Home Insecticides
  • Composition
    • Natural Household Insecticides
      • Citronella Oil-based Home Insecticides
      • Geraniol Oil-based Home Insecticides
      • Neem Oil-based Home Insecticides
    • Synthetic Household Insecticides
      • N,N-Diethyl-meta-Toluamide (DEET) Home Insecticides
      • Hydroxyethyl Isobutyl Piperidine Carboxylate (Picaridin) Home Insecticides
      • Icaridin Home Insecticides
  • Distribution Channel
    • Sales of Home Insecticides in Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
    • Sales of Home Insecticides in Drug Stores
    • Sales of Home Insecticides in Convenience Stores
    • Sales of Home Insecticides by e-Commerce
  • Application
    • Home Insecticides for Mosquito & Flies Control
    • Home Insecticides for Rat & Rodent Control
    • Home Insecticides for Termite Control
    • Home Insecticides for Bedbugs & Beetles
    • Home Insecticides for Cockroaches

Full Access of this Report Is Available at :- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/127

