North America is Expected to Emerge as Profitable Hub for Cocoa Liquor Market During Forecast Period 2021-2031

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Cocoa Liquor. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Cocoa Liquor Market across various industries and regions.

Prevalence of chocolate as one of the most sought-after and widely consumed product in the world of food & beverages has urged companies to extend the production of cocoa liquor. Over the years, a range of chocolate products such as cocoa butter have been processed through cocoa liquor.

Farmers from across the globe are increasingly shifting towards cash crops, which has incidentally spurred the global cocoa production. With ample cocoa beans at their disposal, companies in the global cocoa liquor market are setting up new processing plants and extending their production capacities. However, a key impediment for production of cocoa liquor is the cost-intensive of edible alcohols. Since production of cocoa liquor entails the use of alcohols, environmental protection agencies are creating stringency in their supply chain, and companies are being compelled to control the toxic emissions of their processing plants.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Cocoa Liquor market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Cocoa Liquor

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Cocoa Liquor, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Cocoa Liquor Market.

Market Taxonomy

Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA Product Type Dutch

Natural End Use Industry Chocolate and Confectionery

Ice Cream

Food and Beverage Coatings

Beverages

Bakery

Other End Use Industries Cocoa Variety Criollo

Forastero

Trinitario

Other Cocoa Varieties Form Wafers

Blocks

Chips

Liquid

Competition Tracking

Key producers of cocoa liquor have been profiled in the report, which include

Hershey’s

Ghirardelli

Nestle

ADM

Cargill Inc.

Valrhona

Mars Inc.

Cocoa Processing Company

Bloomer Chocolate

Barry Callebaut

These companies are expected to remain active in the expansion of the global cocoa liquor market during the forecast period.

6 Key Takeaways from The Report

North America and Europe is poised to remain at the forefront of global cocoa liquor consumption. Increasing presence of chocolates in European dietary lifestyles will instrument the region’s dominance in the global cocoa liquor market. In 2017, Europe has been dubbed as the largest market for cocoa liquor, registering sales of half a million tons of cocoa liquor.

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region, on the other hand, is pegged to register high production of cocoa liquor, with increasing cultivation of cocoa beans in countries such as China and India.

In terms of products, cocoa liquor made from Dutch-processed cocoa beans will be witnessing a marginally high demand compared to natural cocoa liquor products. In 2017, over 630,000 tons of Dutch cocoa liquor products are estimated to have been sold in the global cocoa liquor market.

Through 2026, cocoa liquor made from the Trinitario cocoa variety is expected to register rapid sales at a CAGR of 5.2%, while Criollo cocoa variety will account for more than 50% of the global market volumes.

Over the forecast period, chocolates and confectionaries will represent the largest end-use industrial vertical for cocoa liquor products, followed by ice-cream industry.

On the basis of form, the wafers segment is poised to dominate the global cocoa liquor market in terms of volume, bringing in revenues from sales of nearly 700,000 tons by the end of 2026.

