Womens Swimwear Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of over 2.5% by 2031 End

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=210



Demand for women’s swimwear has been increasing over time as more women are indulging in the outdoor activities such as swimming, watersports, and other related programs. Apart from being a basic life-saving skill, the effectiveness of swimming for great health is undeniable. Demand for swimwear such as one-piece swimsuits, bikinis, and tank suits has seen a rise over the last few years.

While demand for women’s swimwear made from polyester and nylon increasing in recent years, manufacturers are also focusing on bringing in a variety in style, color, fabric, etc., which is changing the dynamics of the market. A new study by Fact.MR offers detailed analysis of the global women’s swimwear market, its growth, scope, and restraints. It also offers detailed analysis of 20+ high-growth markets, where the regions of Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific lead the way. The study dives deep into the effect that the COVID-19 pandemic is having on this space, and how things look for the short- and long-term.

Women’s Swimwear Market Segmentation by Category

Product One-piece Swimsuits Tank Suits Sling Bikinis Pretzel Suit s Monokinis Maillots Two-piece Swimsuits Knee Skin Body Skin Racerback

Fabric Nylon Polyester Cotton Spandex PBT

Pricing Low-price Swimwear Mid-price Swimwear Premium-price Swimwear

Distribution Channel Online Stores Departmental Stores Specialty Retail Stores Monobrands Stores Sports Outlets

Region North America Latin America Europe Middle East and Africa (MEA) East Asia South Asia Oceania



Key Takeaways from Women’s Swimwear Market Study

Tank suits to remain the most sought-after type over the forecast period, with nearly one-fourth market share.

Polyester, followed by nylon, are the most widely-used fabric types, for manufacturing swimwear, accounting for two-third total production.

Mid-price women’s swimwear to exhibit hegemony throughout the forecast period, commanding nearly half of overall demand.

Sport outlets will maintain the lead among the distribution channels, at over 40% market share.

The United States holds nearly 90% of the market share of the world’s second-largest market – North America.

Germany remains the epicentre of the world’s largest market for women’s swimwear – Europe, with a market share of more than 32%.

Japan and South Korea remains lucrative for manufacturers.

Some of the other countries performing well in the global women’s swimwear market are Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, and China.

“As swimming activities are gaining traction, demand for women’s swimwear is seeing an upward trend. A report published by the National Library of Medicine indicates almost equal participation of men and women in national and international swimming competition. While this signifies growing number of women swimmers, manufacturers are developing a wide range of women’s swimwear in order to capitalize on the growing opportunities in this space,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Rise in Swimming Activities Boosting Growth

Rise participation of women in swimming is substantially bolstering the growth of the women’s swimwear market. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), drowning ranks fifth among the leading causes of unintentional death in the United States. In order to spread awareness regarding this and prevent such incidents, CDC has taken up various initiatives. As per its research, younger adults reported greater swimming ability than older adults, while self-reported ability increased with level of education. CDC has also published multiple reports to discuss risk factors of not knowing swimming and prevention of unintentional drowning. Such activities are leading to increased demand for women’s swimwear.



