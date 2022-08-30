Treehouse Glamping Market Demand and Trends Analysis Report by Booking Mode, 2028

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Aug 30, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Treehouse Glamping Industry Overview

The global treehouse glamping market size was valued at USD 186.3 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7% from 2021 to 2028. Treehouse glamping is one of the most famous types of glamping. Modern architecture and construction have allowed treehouses to be constructed in the most diverse places across the world. Treehouses cover the true definition of glamping as they are unique, comfortable, and luxurious.

Treehouse glamping sites are not only being used by families and friends but also for several events like organizing corporate retreats and hosting intimate destination weddings since the COVID-19 lockdown. The coronavirus pandemic has fundamentally altered the nature of operations of industry participants as the first half of the year was marred with stay-at-home orders, travel restrictions, and lockdowns. The demand for glamping spots was primarily driven by the high-income demographic, who were looking for vacation stays that are isolated from crowded places, as it was considered to be a safer option when compared to urban areas, which observed a higher number of cases.

Hectic lifestyles of consumers, long working hours, and less time for relaxation among the working-class population are expected to be the key factors fueling the market growth over the next few years. While de-stressing and relaxing are considered to be the two main factors propelling this market growth, the need for a healthy lifestyle, along with flourishing eco-tourism, has created a high demand for an active and outdoors régime, which, in turn, will have a positive impact on the market growth over the forecast period. Adventure vacations and corporate retreats are expected to create new opportunities for the market, particularly in France, Thailand, and Ireland.

The increasing influence of social media among consumers, especially among millennials, is expected to create more awareness about treehouse glamping and its benefits. In addition, major discounts and irresistible holiday packages offered by various tourism websites are expected to have a positive impact on the industry growth. Furthermore, factors like preferences for new experiences over traditional pampering sessions and owning possessions, availability of time, and the willingness of consumers to pay for luxury travel are likely to boost the market growth over the next few years.

These glamping sites provide the equivalent of comfort and luxury but at a lower price as compared to luxury hotels, which is another factor propelling the market growth. Consumers seek luxurious holidays at budget prices, which is driving the market.

Treehouse Glamping Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global treehouse glamping market on the basis of age group, booking mode, and region:

Treehouse Glamping Age Group Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

18-32 years

33-50 years

51-65 years

Above 65 years

Treehouse Glamping Booking Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Online

Offline

Treehouse Glamping Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the Treehouse Glamping Industry include

Treehouse-Villas Thailand

Bangkok Tree House

Rabeang Pasak Treehouse Resort

Keemala

Orion Tree Houses B&B

Mouling de la Jarousse

Costa Rica Tree House

Lala Mukha

Pai Treehouse

Tree House Hideaway

