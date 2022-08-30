Malaysia Car Wash Service Market to Expand at a CAGR of 3.8% by 2028

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Aug 30, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Malaysia Car Wash Service Industry Overview

The Malaysia car wash service market size was valued at USD 727.1 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% from 2021 to 2028. One of the foremost factors driving the market for car wash services in Malaysia is the rising production and sale of automobiles. In 2019, the Malaysian automotive industry was among the top 10 largest manufacturing bases in the Asia Pacific and the 23rd largest in the world. According to the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI), the country’s automotive industry is one of the key contributors to its GDP with a 4.3% contribution in 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted countries across the globe and Malaysia is no exception.

In addition to the pandemic, the country is facing problems caused by declining oil prices. The country’s economy contracted by 17.1% in the second quarter of 2020 as compared to the same time period in 2019. The automotive industry was greatly impacted by the pandemic and led the Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) to revise its projection for private and commercial vehicle sales in 2020, reducing it from 607,000 units to 400,000 units. The first case of the coronavirus was detected in the country in February 2020 and the outbreak emerged around March 2020. A nationwide Movement Control Order (MCO) was then issued to help control the spread of the virus. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many businesses in Malaysia have been struggling to stay open, including car wash service centers.

Car washes use large quantities of water per day and this water is replete with effluents such as fats, oil, and grease (FOG) and surfactants and chemical oxygen demand (COD). Among the several types of wastewater generated from various manufacturing and other activities, car wash water represents one of the most heavily contaminated water. It contains oil, grease, detergent, surfactants, phosphates, and various other chemicals. Hence, direct disposal of such water into the regular drainage system can worsen the already prevalent water pollution problem.

Waterless car wash services offer immense growth opportunities for the market. With various water conservation regulations in the country, the need for such eco-friendly ways of car washing is expected to gain popularity. The increase in human population, agricultural and industrial developments, and rising commercial and household infrastructure have contributed to the growing usage of water. According to the National Water Services Commission (SPAN), in 2019, the daily water consumption per person in Malaysia was 230 liters.

Consumers are also inclined toward service centers that use eco-friendly products and ensure minimum usage of water for car washing. Moreover, the government ban on car washing in the open, on main streets, and in public spaces is impacting consumers’ decision to opt for car wash services. For instance, in September 2020, the Government of Malaysia announced a temporary blanket ban on gardening and washing cars. It also put a temporary closure notice on car washes and commercial laundry services amid the water disruption. At this time, companies providing steam car washing services are expected to gain popularity and after the ban is lifted, car washing centers that use minimal water will gain popularity among customers.

Malaysia Car Wash Service Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Malaysia car wash service market on the basis of type:

Malaysia Car Wash Services Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Tunnels

Roll-over/In-bay

Self-service

Manual

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the Malaysia Car Wash Service Industry include

UNITEC Textile Decoration Co., Ltd.

Call2wash Global Sdn Bhd

1L Car Wash

Topbest Car Grooming Centre

CARS International

Supwave Car Wash

