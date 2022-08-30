Large Molecule Bioanalytical Technologies Market Growth Is Attributed to Technological Advancements

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Aug 30, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Large Molecule Bioanalytical Technologies Industry Overview

The global large molecule bioanalytical technologies market was valued at USD 5.0 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5% from 2021 to 2028. Along with the ongoing shift in R&D programs for large molecules, there is increasing diversity in the type of therapeutics modality being tested analytically. This ongoing trend toward greater diversity demands a wider set of expertise to assess the quality attributes of the final products, thereby driving the market for large molecule bioanalytical technologies.

Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic has created lucrative opportunities for key stakeholders of the market for large molecule bioanalytical technologies. Several CMOs and bio-manufacturers have shifted their business focus to the production of therapeutics against SARS-CoV-2 infection. Thus, demand for bioanalytical testing tools has grown significantly. Several initiatives such as scaling up their production and testing facilities by key players have propelled the revenue generation.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restraints and growth of the Global Large Molecule Bioanalytical Technologies Market

The introduction of Quality by Design (QbD) and its growing acceptance in the field is fueling the necessity for more robust methods of analysis. At the current time, QbD has significantly impacted the work performed in analytical laboratories. The other trend is the identification of measures to expedite the manufacturing process. Improving efficiency in formulation development aspects has alleviated the timelines associated with challenges for analytical processes.

Furthermore, regulatory pressures are playing a vital role in driving a more detailed analysis of final products. These new innovative drugs require thorough biocompatibility, toxicology, and chemical characterization to maintain the efficacy and safety of the products for human consumption. The convergence of biochemical testing with the digital age offers great opportunities as well as poses challenges for analytical testing laboratories.

Deployment of handheld devices for the collection and transmission of analytical data is being studied to advance the market for large molecule bioanalytical technologies. Furthermore, the market is anticipated to be significantly favored with the introduction of real-time analysis of clinical samples and in-process manufacturing samples. The advancements in instrumentation are anticipated to expand the reach of the market for large molecule bioanalytical technologies and would continue to enhance the service offerings of service providers.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Healthcare Industry Related Reports

Bioanalytical Testing Services Market – The global bioanalytical testing services market size was estimated at USD 3.64 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% over the forecast period.

Biosimilars Market – The global biosimilars market size was valued at USD 4.36 billion in 2019. It is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 34.2% during the forecast period.

Large Molecule Bioanalytical Technologies Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global large molecule bioanalytical technologies market on the basis of product & service, technology, application, and region:

Large Molecule Bioanalytical Technologies Product & Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Product

Service

Large Molecule Bioanalytical Technologies Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Electrophoresis

Chromatography

Mass Spectrometry

Western Blot

ddPCR, qPCR, RT-PCR

ELISA

Flow Cytometry

Spectrometer

Analytical Ultracentrifugation

Light scattering (MALS, DLS) & static light scattering

DNA Sequencing

Other Technologies

Large Molecule Bioanalytical Technologies Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Biologics

Cell & Nucleic Acid Therapy

Viral Vector

Gene Therapy

Nanoparticles & Polymers

Large Molecule Bioanalytical Technologies Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

MEA (Middle East & Africa)

Market Share Insights:

February 2021: HORIBA launched an innovative and new LabSpec 6 Application, χSTaiN. This new app was developed in collaboration with GreenTropism.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Large Molecule Bioanalytical Technologies Industry include

Intertek Group plc.

Solvias AG

Bio-Techne Corporation

Wyatt Technology Corporation

Precision NanoSystems

Verder

Halo Labs

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Avomeen

Merck KGaA

Cergentis B.V.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

SCIEX

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Order a free sample PDF of the Large Molecule Bioanalytical Technologies Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.