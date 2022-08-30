Global Optometry Equipment Market Report Forecasts A Positive Growth Projecting A Cagr Of Nearly 4% Through 2031

CITY, Country, 2022-Aug-30 — /EPR Network/ —

The global optometry equipment market is generating credible opportunities, as global eye care makes impressive strides. Increased integration of automation, smart technology, and burgeoning research funding are some important growth actuators expected to have a credible impact in future.

The latest industry analysis and survey on Optometry Equipment provides sales outlook in 20+ countries, across key categories. Insights and outlook on Optometry Equipment market drivers, trends, and influencing factors are also included in the study.

The Demand of Optometry Equipment Market study includes the current market scenario on the global platform and also Sales of Optometry Equipment Market development during the forecast period.

Key Segments Covered

Product Cataract Surgery Devices Glaucoma Surgery Devices Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment Vitreo Retinal Surgery Devices Ophthalmic Lasers

End User Hospital Outpatients Physician Practice Specialty Clinics Ambulatory Care Centers Research Institutes

Region North America Latin America Europe South Asia East Asia Oceania Middle East & Africa



Competitive Landscape

The market is characterized by high competition, attributed to the presence of a wide range of players. To carve a firm footing, manufacturers leverage multiple differentiation strategies, including strategic partnerships with regional players, new product launches, and expansion of manufacturing capacities, among others.

In February 2021, Carl Zeiss AG introduced its BlueGuard blue light blocking lenses, in response to extensive reliance on technology and media in the “new normal” scenario. The technology has been incorporated into the lens material itself, offering protection up to 40% from the blue light of wavelength range of 400 and 455 nm, typically linked to digital eye strain.

In January 2021, HAAG-STREIT Diagnostics launched its Lenstar Myopia, a solution for the increasing demand for myopia management and patient education. The solution consists of HAAG-STREIT’s well-established Lenstar 900 optical biometer and the corresponding EyeSuite software called EyeSuite Myopia. The Lenstar 900 also performs keratometry to make accurate predictions about the onset and progression of myopia.

In July 2020, Topcon Medical Systems acquired Henson Perimeter Business, including the Henson 9000 and 7000 from Elektron Eye Technology (EET) of Cambridge, U.K. With Topcon’s growing emphasis on screening and early disease detection, the Henson product range will help the company enlarge its optometry equipment solutions business.

