Demand For Body Mist Is Set To Grow At A Higher Pace Over The Medium- And Long-Run Forecast Period 2022-2032

CITY, Country, 2022-Aug-30 — /EPR Network/ —

The global market for body mists has been exhibiting a steady growth in the recent times. One of the current trend in the body mist market is an increased preference for organic and natural ingredients in personal care products and toiletries – such as body mists, instead of opting for products that have chemicals as key constituents.There are different types of body mists that consists of jasmine, rose, papaya, pineapple and nutmeg. Another important trend in the body mist market is the prominence of the e-commerce websites that give the facility of comparing and purchasing various body mist products online to the consumers and this trend is fuelling the growth of the body

According to Fact.MR, the global body mist market is slated to touch a value of nearly US$ 4,671 Mn in the year 2022 and grow at a sluggish CAGR during the assessment period.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=165

The study opines that growing popularity and adoption of various cosmetics and personal care products among young consumers significantly contribute to the expansion of body mists market. Several leading brands are transforming themselves from being identified as brand offering a range of anti-aging products to youthful brand that appeals to rising number of young women with high purchasing power. This, coupled with development of innovative products with natural and organic ingredients, that also ensure long-lasting fragrance, has been impacting the sales of body mists.

Floral Body Mists Continue to Remain the Top-selling Category

The study finds that young and teenage consumers, especially women, continue to show marked preference for floral body mists. Worldwide sales of floral body mists surpassed 78 million units, and are estimated to register a Y-o-Y growth of 4.9% in 2019. In addition to floral body mists with single notes, manufacturers are combining scents of various flowers to create classic feminine appeal, which is likely to provide potential growth prospects of the body mist market.

Female body mists continue to account for a significant share of the market, with sales of more than 187 million units in 2018. Additionally, rising awareness regarding skincare and healthcare among men has impacted launch of various grooming products for men, which in turn favor the sales of male body mists.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=165

4 Forecast Highlights on Global Body Mist Market

As per the forecast of Fact.MR, the oily skin segment is slated to touch a value of nearly US$ 1,083 Mn in the year 2022. This represents a moderate CAGR growth during the assessment period of 2017-2022. The oily skin segment is estimated to account for nearly one-fifth of the revenue share of the product type segment by the year 2017 end and is expected to gain in market share by the year 2022 end. As per the forecast of Fact.MR, the drug stores segment will reach a value of nearly US$ 798 Mn in the year 2017. This represents a sluggish CAGR growth during the forecast period. The drug stores segment is estimated to account for nearly one-fifth of the revenue share of the distribution channel segment in the year 2017 end and is expected to lose market share by the end of the year 2022. As per the forecast of Fact.MR, the men body mist segment is slated to reach a value of nearly US$ 1,880 Mn in 2022. The men body mist segment is expected to gain some market value by the end of the year 2022. The largest share is contributed by the Europe region in the men body mist segment. Fact.MR forecasts the citrus body mist segment to grow from nearly US$ 806 Mn in 2017 to nearly US$ 925 Mn in 2022. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8% from 2017 to 2022.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/165

According to the study, modern trade accounts for relatively large sales of body mists, with nearly 40% share in 2018. Gains also remain significant from e-commerce sites, as brands are racing to evolve their marketing techniques, shifting ad investments from traditional television to Instagram and YouTube, to attract the rising number of millennial population who are likely to purchase various products through online stores.

Fact.MR’s study also offers a long-term forecast of the body mist market for the period, 2018-2028. The body mist market is projected to record a volume CAGR of 3.5% through 2028.

For More Insights- https://www.einpresswire.com/article/556610765/x-ray-fluoroscopy-market-neurosurgery-is-expected-to-lead-the-market-by-application-accounting-for-6-5-cagr

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com