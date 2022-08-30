Worldwide Sales Of Automatic Waste Collection Systems Are Predicted To Increase At A High CAGR Of 8.9% By 2032

The global automatic waste collection system market is currently valued at US$ 286.4 million. Worldwide sales of automatic waste collection systems are predicted to increase at a high CAGR of 8.9% to reach a market valuation of US$ 671.9 million by 2032.

Automatic waste collection systems have become increasingly popular to manage waste. Municipalities in many countries have now shifted to automatic waste collecting systems, replacing the throwing of trash in the garbage collector.

Segmentation

By use

Hospitals

Hotels/Restaurants

Airports

Educational Institutions

Universities

Stadiums

Others

By Industry

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Competitive Landscape

To meet the needs of a wide range of end users, manufacturers of automatic waste collection systems combine the crucial strategy of new product development with cutting-edge technology such as robotics and artificial intelligence.

The top manufacturers hold around 25% to 30% market share, and, as such, the global automatic waste collection system market is highly consolidated.

Central waste system is a product made by Dansk SkraldesugApS. The technology applies to multi-story buildings. The building’s center contains a waste tank that is wired with pipes. This pipe is attached to sanitary storage bins and disposal of waste is simple using this technique.

Key Trends

Companies are launching apps that will help the people understand the automated waste collection system. This will reduce the hesitation of using the automated waste system within people. Also, these apps will help people know the amount of waste they are generating to create awareness. Overall, these apps will motivate people to work towards a better lifestyle

