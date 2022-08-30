Laundry Scent Booster Market Is Increasing At A CAGR Of Around 10.2% Through The End Of 2031

CITY, Country, 2022-Aug-30 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a recent report published by Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, demand for laundry scent boosters is expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 496 Mn in 2021, increasing at a CAGR of around 10.2% through the end of 2031.

Consumers are looking for numerous ways to keep their belongings neat and tidy. They are becoming conscious towards the need to keep their clothes clean and ensure proper hygiene, especially with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. This has led to an increase in the consumption of laundry detergents and scent boosters. Laundry scent boosters are used to clean clothes and remove dirt, and add a refreshing smell to clothes, sheets, and towels.

In recent years, extensive scientific research has shown that the laundry scent boosters are highly efficient and ecofriendly. Improved texture and quality and rising affordability and availability have propelled acceptability of the product by consumers across regions.

Purchasing power of consumers has increased in developing economies. This has increased willingness to spend on laundry products, and consumers have started using a variety of products to promote cleanliness in their immediate surroundings. Demand for various scents in the form of beads, liquids, or other different forms across several product ranges in the consumer goods sector has soared. To address the rising demand, manufacturers are producing new products that are organic and have no side effects such as color fading or bad texture of clothes.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

In emerging countries markets such as Russia, Nordic, Poland, Spain, and others, substantial growth in sales was observed in 2019-20. Since the past 12 months, robust growth has been seen in Argentina at 9.2% and India at 4.6%.

59% of the total population in Asia Pacific use a washing. Growing concerns of maintaining cleanliness and hygiene in developing countries have made consumers more inclined towards using washer machines and dryers, which will aid market expansion in the near future.

Countries such as Germany and the U.S. are depicted to see sales growth at 2.6% and 1.3%, respectively.

Sales grew drastically in countries such as India (19.8%), Indonesia (13.3%), the Philippines (7.9%), and Turkey (7.5%).

38% respondents want a detergent with a scent/fragrance, 32% want it to be eco-friendly, and 35% want detergents with no harsh chemicals.

Category by Laundry Scent Booster Industry Research:

Use Case: In-wash Laundry Scent Boosters After-wash Laundry Scent Boosters

Fragrance: Floral Laundry Scent Boosters Fresh Laundry Scent Boosters Apple Laundry Scent Boosters Lavender Laundry Scent Boosters Linen Laundry Scent Boosters Vanilla Laundry Scent Boosters Wood Laundry Scent Boosters Others

Form: Laundry Scent Booster Beads Laundry Scent Booster Crystals Laundry Scent Booster Pacs Laundry Scent Booster Liquid Laundry Scent Booster Sprays Laundry Scent Booster Powder

Claim (% demand assessment): No Artificial Additives Biodegradable Cruelty-free Recyclable Natural Vegan Paraben-free

Packaging Type: Laundry Scent Booster Bottles Laundry Scent Booster Tubs Laundry Scent Booster Sachets/Pouches

Sales Channel: Offline Sales of Laundry Scent Boosters Modern Trade Convenience Stores Discount Stores Multi Brand Stores Mom and Pop Stores Drug Stores Independent Retailers Other Sales Channels Online Sales of Laundry Scent Booster Company Websites Third-party Online Sales



Key Country-wise Inclusions

• US Laundry Scent Booster Market

• Canada Laundry Scent Booster Market Sale

• Germany Laundry Scent Booster Market Production

• UK Laundry Scent Booster Market Industry

• France Laundry Scent Booster Market

• Spain Laundry Scent Booster Market Supply-Demand

• Italy Laundry Scent Booster Market Outlook

• Russia & CIS Market Analysis

• China Laundry Scent Booster Market Intelligence

• India Laundry Scent Booster Market Demand Assessment

• Japan Laundry Scent Booster Market Supply Assessment

• ASEAN Laundry Scent Booster Market Scenario

• Brazil Laundry Scent Booster Market Sales Analysis

• Mexico Laundry Scent Booster Market Sales Intelligence

The report covers following Laundry Scent Booster Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Intradermal Injections market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Laundry Scent Booster Market

Latest industry Laundry Scent Booster Market with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Laundry Scent Booster Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Laundry Scent Booster Market demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Laundry Scent Booster Market major players

Laundry Scent Booster Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Laundry Scent Booster Market demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

