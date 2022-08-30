The BFSI Industry Vertical Is Currently Driving The Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Intelligent Virtual Assistant. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Intelligent Virtual Assistant market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Intelligent Virtual Assistant

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Intelligent Virtual Assistant, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market.

Competitive Landscape

Virtual help has been implemented in smartphones, PCs, tablets, and other mobile devices by the companies. Amazon Inc. and Baidu, for example, have created virtual assistants for their devices and give customised solutions that work across different platforms. The primary strategies used by the participants in the intelligent virtual assistant market are new product launches and alliances.

Recent Developments in the Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market:

  • Google said in June 2020 that it would provide new features to its artificial intelligence-based voice assistant, Google Assistant, across a variety of new devices. The most essential of these functions is voice match, which allows smart speakers to recognize a single user’s voice and tailor replies to that individual.
Data Points Market Insights
Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Value (2021) US$ 3.9 Bn
Estimated Market Value (2022) US$ 5.2 Bn
Projected Market Value (2032) US$ 62 Bn
Global Market Growth Rate (2022-2032) 28.2%
Key Market Players
  • VoiceVault Inc.
  • Voicebox Technologies Corp.
  • Uniphore Software Solutions Pvt Ltd
  • Sony Corporation
  • Samsung Electronics
  • Next IT Corporation
  • Nuance Communications Inc.
  • Inbenta Technologies
  • CX Company
  • Creative Virtual Limited
  • CodeBaby Corp.
  • Baidu
  • Apple Inc
  • Amazon Web Services
  • Anboto Group
  • Alphabet Inc.

 

Key Segments

  • By Product

    • Chatbots
    • Smart Speakers

  • By Technology

    • Text-to-Speech
    • Speech Recognition
    • Text-Based

  • By Industry Vertical

    • Consumer Electronics
    • BFSI
    • Healthcare
    • Education
    • Retail
    • Government
    • Utilities
    • Travel & Hospitality
    • Others

  • By Region

    • North America
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • Middle East and Africa (MEA)
    • Latin America

More Valuable Insights on Intelligent Virtual Assistant  Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Intelligent Virtual Assistant, Sales and Demand of Intelligent Virtual Assistant, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

