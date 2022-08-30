Middle East & Africa Aluminum Foil Packaging Market Research Report To 2028

Middle East & Africa Aluminum Foil Packaging Industry Overview

The Middle East & Africa aluminum foil packaging market size was valued at USD 1.94 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% from 2020 to 2028.

A major shift from plastic packaging to sustainable packaging choices is anticipated to augment the growth of the market. The rising number of food service outlets and a resultant rise in demand for food packaging containers are expected to drive the market over the forecast period. The rapid expansion of the middle-class population in the region is further expected to play a pivotal role in the growth of the food & beverage sector. Among types of aluminum foil packaging, foil wraps are used for wrapping food products in households as well as in the food & beverage industry. Rising usage of blister packs for packaging of medicinal tablets & capsules is further expected to surge the demand for aluminum foil packaging.

Increasing demand for canned & frozen food products, infant formulas, and nutritional supplement powders packaged in metal tins is expected to boost demand for aluminum foil lids. Aluminum foil is considered a sustainable material owing to its reusability and degradability. Properties, such as rigidity, providing a barrier against moisture, light, and oxygen, and high aesthetic appeal make aluminum an ideal material choice for rigid as well as flexible packaging in multiple end-use industries.

The Middle East & Africa (MEA) was the second-largest aluminum-producing region in 2020. Countries under Gulf Corporation Council (GCC), such as U.A.E., Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Oman, are prominent producers of primary aluminum. This is expected to support the market growth in the region.

With the advent of e-commerce, end users are increasingly placing bulk orders through online channels. Consumers can also procure packaging solutions by placing orders through websites operated directly by the packaging manufacturers. For instance, Saudi Arabia-based Ampco offers aluminum containers from its e-commerce portal.

Middle East & Africa Aluminum Foil Packaging Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Middle East & Africa aluminum foil packaging market on the basis of product, end use, and countries:

MEA Aluminum Foil Packaging Product Outlook(Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Foil Wraps

Pouches

Blisters

Containers

Others

MEA Aluminum Foil Packaging End-use Outlook(Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Food & Beverage

Tobacco

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Others

MEA Aluminum Foil Packaging Country Outlook(Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Egypt

Morocco

Iran

Market Share Insights

June 2020: Symetal achieved the certification for FSSC 22000 (Food Safety System Certification 22000 – Version 5) for its Foil Converting Plant (Mandra, Attica).

Symetal achieved the certification for FSSC 22000 (Food Safety System Certification 22000 – Version 5) for its Foil Converting Plant (Mandra, Attica). January and October 2018, Amcor plc and Constantia Flexibles pledged to make 100% of their portfolio recyclable or reusable by 2025, respectively. This is expected to support the production of aluminum foil-based packaging solutions

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the Middle East & Africa (MEA) aluminum foil packaging market include:

Amcor plc

Constantia Flexibles

Novelis Aluminum

Raviraj Foils Ltd.

Ampco

Saudi Factory for Aluminum Foils and Containers

Caterpack

Alcon

Technical Aluminium Foil Co. LLC

Cosmoplast

Symetal

Aluminium Foil Converters

UNIPACK

Express Flexi Pack

ERAMCO

