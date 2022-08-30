Middle East & Africa Aluminum Foil Packaging Market Research Report To 2028

Posted on 2022-08-30 by in Industrial // 0 Comments

Middle East & Africa Aluminum Foil Packaging Industry Overview

The Middle East & Africa aluminum foil packaging market size was valued at USD 1.94 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% from 2020 to 2028.

 

A major shift from plastic packaging to sustainable packaging choices is anticipated to augment the growth of the market. The rising number of food service outlets and a resultant rise in demand for food packaging containers are expected to drive the market over the forecast period. The rapid expansion of the middle-class population in the region is further expected to play a pivotal role in the growth of the food & beverage sector. Among types of aluminum foil packaging, foil wraps are used for wrapping food products in households as well as in the food & beverage industry. Rising usage of blister packs for packaging of medicinal tablets & capsules is further expected to surge the demand for aluminum foil packaging.

 

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Middle East & Africa Aluminum Foil Packaging Market

 

Increasing demand for canned & frozen food products, infant formulas, and nutritional supplement powders packaged in metal tins is expected to boost demand for aluminum foil lids. Aluminum foil is considered a sustainable material owing to its reusability and degradability. Properties, such as rigidity, providing a barrier against moisture, light, and oxygen, and high aesthetic appeal make aluminum an ideal material choice for rigid as well as flexible packaging in multiple end-use industries.

 

The Middle East & Africa (MEA) was the second-largest aluminum-producing region in 2020. Countries under Gulf Corporation Council (GCC), such as U.A.E., Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Oman, are prominent producers of primary aluminum. This is expected to support the market growth in the region.

 

With the advent of e-commerce, end users are increasingly placing bulk orders through online channels. Consumers can also procure packaging solutions by placing orders through websites operated directly by the packaging manufacturers. For instance, Saudi Arabia-based Ampco offers aluminum containers from its e-commerce portal.

 

Browse through Grand View Research’s Plastics, Polymers & Resins Industry Research Reports

  • Thermoplastic Elastomer Market: The global thermoplastic elastomer market size was valued at USD 21.45 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% from 2022 to 2030.
  • Plastic Packaging Market: The global plastic packaging market size was valued at USD 355.0 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% from 2022 to 2030.

 

Middle East & Africa Aluminum Foil Packaging Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Middle East & Africa aluminum foil packaging market on the basis of product, end use, and countries:

MEA Aluminum Foil Packaging Product Outlook(Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

  • Foil Wraps
  • Pouches
  • Blisters
  • Containers
  • Others

MEA Aluminum Foil Packaging End-use Outlook(Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

  • Food & Beverage
  • Tobacco
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Cosmetics
  • Others

MEA Aluminum Foil Packaging Country Outlook(Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • South Africa
  • Egypt
  • Morocco
  • Iran

 

Market Share Insights

  • June 2020: Symetal achieved the certification for FSSC 22000 (Food Safety System Certification 22000 – Version 5) for its Foil Converting Plant (Mandra, Attica).
  • January and October 2018, Amcor plc and Constantia Flexibles pledged to make 100% of their portfolio recyclable or reusable by 2025, respectively. This is expected to support the production of aluminum foil-based packaging solutions

 

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the Middle East & Africa (MEA) aluminum foil packaging market include:

  • Amcor plc
  • Constantia Flexibles
  • Novelis Aluminum
  • Raviraj Foils Ltd.
  • Ampco
  • Saudi Factory for Aluminum Foils and Containers
  • Caterpack
  • Alcon
  • Technical Aluminium Foil Co. LLC
  • Cosmoplast
  • Symetal
  • Aluminium Foil Converters
  • UNIPACK
  • Express Flexi Pack
  • ERAMCO

 

Order a free sample PDF of the Middle East & Africa Aluminum Foil Packaging Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution