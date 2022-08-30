The Demand For Sustainable Packaging And Innovative Trends To Drive The Growth Of The Paper Tube Market

Dublin, Ireland, 2022-Aug-30 — /EPR Network/ —

Market Overview

The paper tube market has witnessed a tremendous growth in 2021. According to the study, the paper tube market revenue will reach nearly 17,150 million US$ in 2031 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR ) by 6.5%.

The wide range of applications for paper tubes continues to be the main driver for the growth of the global paper tubes market. Paper tubes are not only used in packaging, but also by paper and plastic film manufacturers to roll up large rolls throughout the manufacturing process. It is also used in retail to dispense and package paper rolls, adhesives, sheets and tissues. The above factors will increase the demand for paper tubes in the retail and packaging industries.

Sample request here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6619

Demand for sustainable packaging and innovative trends in the packaging industry will be a significant growth driver

Leading manufacturers in the packaging industry are turning to innovative ways to reduce their carbon footprint by adopting processes eco-friendly. The implementation of stringent regulatory reforms to limit the use of plastic in several countries is also a major driver of demand.

Additionally, end-user preferences for biodegradable materials such as paper have accelerated the adoption of paper tubes in the packaging of food, oral care products, cosmetics, educational certificates, retail and other products.

Changing trends within the packaging and warehousing industry will influence the outlook for the paper tube market. Service providers have started deploying advanced technologies and tools such as IoT (Internet of Things) and predictive analytics for intelligent inventory management.

Many of these vendors are turning to using paper tubes because of their convenience and flexibility, which will increase their demand in the packaging and warehousing sector.

Cosmetics to the largest application of paper tubes during the forecast period

Rising disposable income has driven rapid growth of cosmetics industry in emerging economies. Many cosmetics companies have announced plans to switch to paper-based packaging.

Amorepacific, for example, unveiled its latest technology in April 2021 to manufacture paper tubes in-house. L’Oréal has also introduced paper tubes in the packaging of its products. The above trends will increase the paper tube market share in the cosmetics segment.

The US and Canada paper tube market demand outlook

The US and Canadian paper tube market is highly fragmented with a large number of players. Paper tube manufacturers in the United States seek to include environmentally responsible practices in their operations by recovering, reconfiguring and remarketing industrial paper tubes and cores.

For example, Paper Tubes and Cores Corporation collects used paper tubes and recycles them to create their products. The growing awareness of planet conservation and sustainability will help increase the demand for paper tubes in the packaging industry.

Europe Paper Tube Market Outlook Paper

tubes are widely used in the food and beverage industries in the region. Europe also exports a substantial part of its products in paper tubes.

Customization Request – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=6619

The UK, Germany and France hold a substantial market share in the European paper tube market. The paper tube market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period owing to the booming food and beverage sector.

Additionally, as consumers become more environmentally conscious, the demand for paper tubes will increase.

Paper Tubes: Key Players

Some key manufacturers of the Paper Tubes market include

Ace Paper Tubes Corporation

Valk Industries Inc

SigmaQ

Heartland Products LLC

Wes-Pac inc.

Rae Products

Chonqing Ubo Electrical Equipment Co Ltd.

Paper Tubes and Core Corporation

Sonoco

Ohio Paper Tube Company

HN ZAPF GMBH

Caraustar Industries

Luxpac

Paper Products Royal

Alpha Packaging Inc.

and Jonesville Paper Tube Corp., among others.

Paper Tubes: Market Segmentation

Based on Type, the global paper tubes market is segmented as follows:

Spirally wound paper

tube Parallel or coiled paper tube

Based on Application, the global paper tubes market is segmented into:

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Automotive & Electronics

Construction

Printing & Paper Manufacturing

Others

Based on distribution channel, the global paper tubes market paper is segmented as follows:

B2B (Direct Sales)

B2C (Indirect Sales)

In-Store

Specialty

Stores Discount

Stores Wholesale Stores

Other Retail-Based Formats

Online Retail

Based on Region, Global Paper Tube Market is segmented as follows:

Europe

North

America Latin America

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Oceania

Lire plus de rapports sur les tendances de Fact.MR-

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/557298123/demand-for-independent-front-suspension-is-estimated-to-remain-high-owing-to-the-system-of-better-handling-stability

Why choose Fact.MR?

The reports published by Fact.MR are the result of the combination of our experts and digital technologies. We strive to provide innovative business solutions to clients and tailor reports according to client requirements. Our analysts conduct extensive research to offer the ins and outs of the current market situation. Customers from different time zones tend to use our 24/7 service availability.

Check out Fact.MR’s coverage in chemicals and materials:

Bio-Succinic Acid Market – Forecasts, Trends, Analysis and Competitive Tracking – Global Market Overview 2020 to 2030

Surge Suppression IC Market – Forecast, Trend Analysis and Competitive Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031

Liquid Propellants Market – Forecast, Trend Analysis and Competitive Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Japan Sales Office

Neha Bhosle, 4-1-1 Nakano,

9F Nakano Sunplaza

Tokyo, 164-8512

Japan

E: sales@factmr.com