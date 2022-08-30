Europe Gamma Butyrolactone Market Forecasts by Global Industry Analysis Report 2028

Europe Gamma Butyrolactone Industry Overview

The Europe gamma butyrolactone market size was estimated at USD 1.10 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.7% from 2021 to 2028.

The market is anticipated to be driven by the growth of electronic products and organic agrochemicals. The market for gamma butyrolactone in Europe is largely dependent on the trends of its application markets. The high demand for semiconductor devices in various electronic products and electrical vehicles coupled with rising demand for organic agrochemical due to increasing awareness regarding harmful effects of chemical-based pesticides and herbicides are expected to drive the demand over the forecast period.

The compound is used as a viscosity modifier for polyurethanes, rubber additives, plant growth regulators, and as a solvent for paint stripping and finds application in a range of industries including agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, food, and beverages, electrical, petroleum, and others like cosmetics and personal care. The European GBL market has witnessed substantial demand over the past few years owing to the rising consumption of agrochemical chemicals such as pesticides and herbicides due to growing agricultural activities in Europe.

Gamma butyrolactone is mainly manufactured using 1-4 butanediol (BDO) and different types of catalysts including copper, nickel, and others. BDO is subject to intense price and supply volatility in the global market as it is manufactured from butane or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Fluctuations in the price and demand/supply of the aforementioned raw materials are expected to hamper the prices of gamma butyrolactone over the forecast period.

The spread of the COVID-19 virus has crippled the European economy and severely impacted the supply chains across industries. The production and consumption of gamma butyrolactone are highly influenced by its demand from end-use industries. Thus, any fluctuations in the demand from end-use industries are anticipated to directly impact the demand for gamma butyrolactone.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the Europe gamma butyrolactone market include:

TCI CHEMICALS (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Ashland

BASF SE

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Sipchem

