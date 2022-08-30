Renewable Chemicals Market to record robust growth rate in coming 10 years | BASF, Solazyme, Myriant, Elevance Renewable Sciences

Global Renewable Chemicals Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Renewable Chemicals Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Renewable chemicals are chemicals that are made from renewable resources. Renewable resources are those that can be replenished naturally, such as solar energy, wind power, and water. Renewable chemicals can be made from renewable resources, such as biomass, which is plant or animal matter that can be used to produce energy or other products. Renewable chemicals can also be made from waste products, such as food waste or sewage.

Key Trends

The key trends in renewable chemicals technology are the development of new and more efficient methods of production, the use of renewable feedstocks, and the increased use of waste streams as feedstocks.

One of the most important trends is the development of new and more efficient methods of production. This includes the development of new catalysts and processes that can be used to produce renewable chemicals more efficiently. Additionally, research is being conducted into new methods of production that do not require the use of fossil fuels.

Key Drivers

The key drivers for the renewable chemicals market are:

1. Increasing environmental concerns: There is growing awareness of the impact of human activity on the environment, and the need to find more sustainable ways of doing business. This is leading to increased demand for products made from renewable resources.

2. Government incentives: Many governments are providing financial incentives to encourage the use of renewable energy. This is helping to make renewable chemicals more cost-competitive with traditional fossil-based options.

Market Segments

  • By Product
    • Glycerin
    • Lactic Acid
    • Succinic Acid
  • By Application
    • Bio-plastic
    • Bio-based Solvents
    • Bio-based cleaners and detergents
  • By Region
    • North America
      • The U.S.

Key Players

  • BASF
  • Solazyme
  • Myriant
  • Elevance Renewable Sciences
  • BioAmber
  • DuPont Industrial Biosciences (Genencor)
  • Lanza Tech
  • Amyris
  • ZeaChem

