Rice Bran Oil Market Demand, Overview, Size, Trend | Ricela Health Foods, 3F Industries Ltd., Maheshwari Solvent

Global Rice Bran Oil Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Rice Bran Oil Market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters' and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Rice bran oil is an oil that is extracted from the outer layer of rice grains. It is a light brown oil that has a nutty flavor and is often used in Asian cooking. Rice bran oil is high in monounsaturated fats and has a high smoke point, making it a good choice for stir-frying and deep-frying.

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in rice bran oil technology that are worth mentioning.

First, there has been a shift from the traditional solvent extraction process to the newer supercritical fluid extraction process. This process uses less energy and results in a higher quality oil.

Additionally, there has been an increase in the use of enzymes in the production of rice bran oil. Enzymes help to improve the yield of the oil and also result in a higher quality product.

Key Drivers

Rice bran oil is a vegetable oil that is extracted from the germ and inner husk of rice. It is a highly nutritious oil that is rich in vitamins and minerals, and it has a high smoke point, making it ideal for cooking. Rice bran oil is a popular choice for cooking in many Asian countries, and it is also gaining popularity in the West as a healthy alternative to other vegetable oils. The growing awareness of the health benefits of rice bran oil is one of the key drivers of the rice bran oil market.

Market Segments

By Application Cooking Oil Personal Care Products

By Distribution Channel Supermarkets &Hypermarkets Departmental Stores Convenience Shops

By Region North America The U.S.



Key Players

Ricela Health Foods

3F Industries Ltd.

Maheshwari Solvent

Modi Naturals Ltd.

Vaighai Agro Products Ltd.

Marico Ltd.

ITC Ltd.

