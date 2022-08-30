Point of care Ultrasound Market is expected to witness Incredible Growth during 2021-2031 | Konica Minolta Inc., Esaote SpA, Fujifilm Corporation

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Point of care Ultrasound Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Point of care Ultrasound Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Point of care ultrasound (POCUS) is a type of medical imaging that uses ultrasound technology to produce images of the body at the point of care. POCUS can be used to assess a variety of medical conditions, including cardiovascular, respiratory, gastrointestinal, genitourinary, and musculoskeletal disorders. POCUS is typically performed by a physician or other medical professional using a handheld ultrasound device. Images produced by POCUS can be used to guide diagnostic and therapeutic decision-making.

Request Sample Report – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS22102/

Key Trends

One of the key trends in point of care ultrasound technology is the development of portable ultrasound machines. These machines are designed to be used at the point of care, which means they can be used by clinicians in a variety of settings, including hospitals, clinics, and doctor’s offices. Portable ultrasound machines offer a number of advantages over traditional ultrasound machines, including the ability to be used in more remote locations, the ability to be used by more clinicians, and the ability to be used for a variety of different applications. Another key trend in point of care ultrasound technology is the development of new applications for an ultrasound. In the past, ultrasound was primarily used for diagnostic purposes, but new applications are being developed that allow ultrasound to be used for therapeutic purposes as well.

Key Drivers

One of the key drivers of the point-of-care ultrasound market is the increasing demand for point-of-care ultrasound devices from healthcare facilities. This is due to the fact that point-of-care ultrasound devices offer a number of benefits, such as the ability to provide real-time imaging, which can be used for diagnosis and treatment. Additionally, point-of-care ultrasound devices are portable and can be used in a variety of settings, such as the home, office, or hospital. Another key driver of the point-of-care ultrasound market is the increasing availability of point-of-care ultrasound devices. This is due to the fact that point-of-care ultrasound devices are becoming more affordable and are becoming more widely available. Additionally, the number of point-of-care ultrasound devices that are FDA-approved is increasing.

Market Segments

By Product type

Diagnostic Ultrasound Systems

Therapeutic Ultrasound Systems

By Application

Radiology/General Imaging

Obstetrics/Gynecology

Cardiology

Urology

By Device Portability

Trolley/Cart-Based Ultrasound Devices

Compact/Handheld Ultrasound Devices

By Region

North America The U.S.



Get Customized Report as Per Your Requirement – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS22102

Key Players

Konica Minolta Inc.

Esaote SpA

Fujifilm Corporation

General Electric Company

Hitachi, Ltd

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Mindray Medical International Limited

Samsung Medison Co. Ltd.

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

Excel data pack included with all report purchases

Robust and transparent research methodology

Ground breaking research and market player-centric solutions for the upcoming decade according to the present market scenario

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1–833–761–1700