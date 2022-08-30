Pipeline Transportation MarketOverview, Trends, Growth, Demand, Key Players Analysis and Forecast to 2031 | Alstom SA, ABB Ltd., Schneider Electric

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Pipeline Transportation Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Pipeline Transportation Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters' and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Pipeline transportation is a system of transporting fluids or gases by pipeline. Pipeline transportation is used for both liquids and gases. The main advantage of pipeline transportation is that it is much cheaper and more efficient than other methods of transportation, such as trucking or rail. Pipeline transportation is also much safer than other methods of transportation, because there is no risk of spillage or leakage.

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in pipeline transportation technology:

1. Increasing use of sensors and automation: Sensors are being used more and more to monitor various aspects of pipeline operations, from flow rates and pressures to temperatures and leak detection. This data is then used to automatically adjust various aspects of the pipeline operations in order to improve efficiency and safety.

2. Improved leak detection: Newer pipeline technologies include improved leak detection methods that can help operators identify and fix leaks more quickly and efficiently.

Key Drivers

Pipeline transportation is a critical infrastructure for the movement of crude oil and natural gas from production areas to refining centers and end-use markets. The key drivers of pipeline transportation market are:

1. Increasing energy demand: Global energy demand is expected to grow at a moderate pace in the coming years, led by rising demand in developing countries. This will require additional pipeline infrastructure to be built to transport oil and gas from production areas to market.

2. Shale gas development: The development of shale gas resources in the United States has led to a boom in natural gas production. This has created a need for additional pipeline capacity to transport gas to market.

Market Segments

By Type Oil & Gas Coal Chemical

By Solutions Security Solutions Automation and Control Integrity and Tracking Solution

By Services Consulting Service Managed Service

By Region North America



Key Players

Alstom SA

ABB Ltd.

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Emerson Electric Co.

ESRI

Trimble Navigation Limited

