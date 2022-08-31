The Demand For Plastic Blood Bags Has Seen An Increase Due To The Increased Use In The Healthcare Sector

Dublin, Ireland, 2022-Aug-30 — /EPR Network/ —

Plastic Blood Bag Market Forecast and CAGR

Global plastic blood bag sales are expected to increase by 9% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031. The demand for plastic blood bags has witnessed an increase in due to increased use in the healthcare sector.

Plastic blood bags are made of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and plastic materials which have replaced the glass containers that were previously used for blood storage. These plastic blood bags have a shelf life of approximately 42 days, making them a suitable storage facility for blood. It is available in different types and several bags are interconnected using clamps, tubes, needles, etc.

Sample request here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6607

The efficiency of plastic blood bags has a positive impact on its demand

Technological innovation has resulted in the introduction of these plastic blood bags which have improved the storage and transportation of blood. Plastic blood bags are the devices of biomedical services used for blood collection, storage, transportation and transfusion. These plastic blood bags help separate various blood components such as platelets, plasma, and cryoprecipitate which are effective in treating various blood disorders.

The increase in the number of patients with chronic diseases, the aging of the population and the increase in tragic road accidents have impacted the demand for plastic blood bags globally. These plastic blood bags make it easier to handle blood from donor to patient. In an emergency, the blood in the plastic bag is convenient to carry without any risk of dropping it unlike the days when glass containers were used, they required great care to handle.

Additionally, the blood donation initiatives of the government and private organizations have increased the number of blood donors and thus fueling the growth of the plastic blood bag market at a high level. Plastic blood bags are used in hospitals, blood banks, home care, etc.

North America Demand Outlook for Plastic Blood Bag Market

North America will have significant demand for plastic blood bags during the forecast period. North American countries like the United States and Canada have an increasing prevalence of blood-related disorders like leukemia, which will drive the plastic blood bag market in the region.

Europe Plastic Blood Bag Market Outlook The European plastic blood bag

market is expected to witness moderate growth of plastic blood bags owing to the increase in the number of blood donors in various countries in Europe. For example, about 80.1% of Swedes have expressed their willingness to donate blood over the forecast period, which will drive the plastic blood bag market respectively.

Plastic Blood Bag Market : Key Players

Some key manufacturers operating in the global plastic blood bag market include

Haemonetics Corporation

Terumo Company

HLL Lifecare Limited

Fresenius SE & Co

MacoPharma SA

Poly Medicine Limited

Span Healthcare Private Limited

SURU International

Customization Request – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=6607

Plastic Blood Bags: Market Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the global plastic blood bags market can be segmented into:

Quadruple

blood bag Triple blood

bag Double blood bag Single blood bag

Based on the sales channel, the global plastic blood bag market can be segmented into:

Private

sales Tender sales

On the basis of end-user, the global plastic blood bag market can be segmented as follows :

Blood banks

Hospitals

Home care

Non-governmental organizations (NGOs)

Others

Based on region, the global plastic blood bag market can be segmented as

North America

USA & Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile & Others

Western Europe

Germany, UK United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, Nordics, Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg

Eastern Europe

Poland and Russia

Asia-Pacific

China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand

The Middle East and GCC Africa

, Southern Africa and North Africa

Read more trend reports from Fact.MR-

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/557298123/demand-for-independent-front-suspension-is-estimated-to-remain-high-owing-to- the-system-of-better-handling-stability

Why choose Fact.MR?

The reports published by Fact.MR are the result of the combination of our experts and digital technologies. We strive to provide innovative business solutions to clients and tailor reports according to client requirements. Our analysts conduct extensive research to offer the ins and outs of the current market situation. Customers from different time zones tend to use our 24/7 service availability.

Check out Fact.MR’s coverage in chemicals and materials:

Bio-Succinic Acid Market – Forecasts, Trends, Analysis and Competitive Tracking – Global Market Overview 2020 to 2030

Surge Suppression IC Market – Forecast, Trend Analysis and Competitive Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031

Liquid Propellants Market – Forecast, Trend Analysis and Competitive Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Japan Sales Office

Neha Bhosle, 4-1-1 Nakano,

9F Nakano Sunplaza

Tokyo, 164-8512

Japan

E: sales@factmr.com