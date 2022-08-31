Increasing Demand For After Sun Care Products Market To Push  Market Revenue Growth During   2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

Use of after sun care products for protecting the skin from harmful UV rays and to moisturize it are key factors boosting demand for after sun care products. According to a latest report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, demand for after sun care products is close to a valuation of US$ 2.5 Bn at present, and the global market is projected to rise at a CAGR of around 3.4% through the end of 2031. After sun care products are specialized and have anti-tanning and moisturizing properties. Essential oils are also used as after sun care products, and their demand is forecasted to increase at 5.5% CAGR. Essential oils are experiencing great demand and are estimated to capture 8.2% market share.

Natural and organic products are used progressively in after sun care products. Augmented demand is being seen for natural products, with valuation at around US$ 789 Mn at present. Top companies are looking to expand their portfolio by using natural and organic ingredients to influence a larger audience. Marketing has become very important for increasing sales. It is necessary to increase awareness about various products among consumers.

In addition, appearance of products has become a major factor along with their quality. This has impelled companies to increase their investments in innovative packaging options. For instance, numerous companies are using eco-friendly boxes with extra shelf life for the packaging of after sun care products.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

The fundamental approach of manufacturers is to offer products that are natural and organic, and, as such, companies are collaborating with local players providing organic products in respective regions to meet this demand.

The U.S. is expected to account for more than 84% of the North American market in 2021, sustained by high consumer consciousness regarding after sun care products.

According to Fact.MR analysis, China is expected to account for more than 46% of the Asia Pacific share in 2021, driven by easy accessibility of raw materials.

The U.K. is a prominent market in Europe, accounting for 24% value share in 2021, sustained by high attractiveness of skincare products.

North America holds 25.8% of the market share in 2021, on the back of strong demand from females for after sun care products.

Gels & scrubs reflect 8.8%% of the market in 2021, and are estimated to account for US$ 217.7 in value by 2021-end.

Products Industry Research Categories:

Product: Creams and Lotions Cleansers and Foaming Essential Oils Gel & Scrubs Other Products

Source: Conventional Sun Care Products Natural and Organic Sun Care Products

End User: Sun Care Products for Males Sun Care Products for Females

Sales Channel: Modern Trade Convenience Stores Departmental Stores Drug Store Online Stores Other Sales Channels



