Phytoceramides Market is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 5.3% and be valued at US$ 394 Mn by 2031

Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, analyses that phytoceramide demand is set to register strong growth owing to escalating demand from cosmetic and nutraceutical industries.

Environmental variables such as cold weather, air pollution, and UV rays, together with stress and ageing can diminish the concentration or effectiveness of ceramides in the skin and cause it to feel dry. Besides, as we age, our skin ceases producing ceramides, leading to the formation of wrinkles as well as age spots and rough, uneven skin texture.

By 2050, one in every six people will be over 65 years of age, as per the World Population Prospects 2019 report published by the United Nations. Multiple studies and tests conducted independently by testing and research centres show that phytoceramide use increases hydration and provides anti-aging and anti-wrinkle benefits, which are highly sought-after by the geriatric population.

This makes countries such as Japan, China, the U.S., India, Russia, and Brazil some of the key markets for cosmetics and supplement manufacturers whose products target the old age population.

This older population is anticipated to remain a prominent factor contributing to the sales of phytoceramides over the forecast period, says Fact.MR. As per the recent market study, phytoceramide sales are anticipated to close in on US$ 394 Mn by 2031 and rising at 5.3% CAGR.

Phytoceramides Scope:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Phytoceramides in evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2021-2031.

In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape

Phytoceramides are being researched for newer applications in pharmaceutical, nutritional supplement, and cosmetics industries. In the medium to long term, these factors are projected to fuel market growth.

Furthermore, key players are utilising acquisitions as a strategy to expand their global footprint and earn revenue from previously untapped regions.

For example, SEPPIC purchased E.P.I France in 2021, expanding its product portfolio and incorporating its technological experience garnered over the years.

Report benefits & key questions answered

Post covid consumer spending on Phytoceramides : the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.

the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies. Phytoceramides demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Phytoceramides. As per the study, the demand for Phytoceramides will grow through 2031.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Phytoceramides. As per the study, the demand for Phytoceramides will grow through 2031. Phytoceramides historical volume analysis: Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2021-2031.

survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2021-2031. Phytoceramides consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Medical Waste Containers Segmentations:

Source Rice Wheat Spinach Sweet potatoes Potatoes Millet Kiwi Seed Soybeans Corn Konjac Oats Others (Bovine etc.)

Form Powder Phytoceramides Liquid Phytoceramides

Grade Research Grade Phytoceramides Food Grade Phytoceramides Cosmetic Grade Phytoceramides

Application Phytoceramides for Nutritional Supplements Tablets Capsules Softgels Drinks Others Phytoceramides for Cosmetics



