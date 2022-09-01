Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market Raw material Outlook, PESTEL Analysis and Type Estimates

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Sep 01, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Mesenchymal Stem Cells Industry Overview

The global mesenchymal stem cells market size was valued at USD 2.4 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6% from 2021 to 2028. An exponential rise in mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) based research and its implications in the field of regenerative medicine fuel the growth of the market. The constantly evolving landscape of stem cell therapies is also expected to propel investments in the MSC market space; large-scale operational entities are targeting small or emerging players with an operating strategy of acquisition in order to boost their market presence.

The strong pipeline of mesenchymal stem cell-based products coupled with emerging applications of mesenchymal stem cells is anticipated to accelerate the market growth. As of 2019, 10 mesenchymal stem cells based products have received approval from regulatory bodies across the world. Moreover, a substantial number of companies are exploring the potential of MSCs as therapeutics targeted at the treatment of inflammatory disorders, in turn boosting the market growth.

For instance, Takeda/TiGenix phase 3 clinical trial incorporates MSCs for complex perianal fistulas in Crohn’s Disease. This is the most successful late-stage clinical trial as of September 2020. These factors are anticipated to bolster the usage of MSC products offered by key market entities, thereby intensifying the market competition. The recent pandemic outbreak of COVID-19 has driven the focus of the scientific community and industry participants towards the development of MSC-based therapeutics. The immunomodulation property of MSCs makes them a potential therapeutic approach to prevent respiratory infection caused by COVID-19.

As of July 2020, more than 50 clinical trials have been reported to incorporate MSCs in the development of therapeutics associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection. Additionally, an increasing number of research activities around the development of novel vaccine platforms, involve MSCs. For instance, in June 2020, a group of research professionals in China described a novel approach for designing COVID-19 vaccines based on engineered human MSCs, with promising as well as favorable antibody response.

The majority of the mesenchymal stem cell applications are oriented towards research and clinical settings with comparatively lesser penetration across commercial applications. This is primarily attributed to the lack of standardized and regulated delivery of stem cell therapies; and ethical as well as safety concerns associated with human MSCs. Developments in the regulations and standardization of the mesenchymal stem cell industry are imperative to maintain market growth.

Mesenchymal Stem Cells Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global mesenchymal stem cells market on the basis of products and services, type, source of isolation, indication, application, and region:

Mesenchymal Stem Cells Products & Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Products

Services

Mesenchymal Stem Cells Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Autologous

Allogeneic

Mesenchymal Stem Cells Source of Isolation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Bone Marrow

Cord Blood

Peripheral Blood

Fallopian Tube

Fetal Liver

Lung

Adipose Tissues

Mesenchymal Stem Cells Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Bone And Cartilage Repair

Cardiovascular Disease

Inflammatory And Immunological Diseases

Liver Diseases

Cancer

GvHD

Others

Mesenchymal Stem Cells Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Disease Modelling

Drug Development & Discovery

Stem Cell Banking

Tissue Engineering

Toxicology Studies

Others

Mesenchymal Stem Cells Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA (Middle East & Africa)

Market Share Insights:

August 2019: Bayer AG invested USD 600 million to acquire BlueRock Therapeutics to strengthen its market presence in stem cell therapies. Such notable mergers and acquisitions are anticipated to support market growth.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Mesenchymal Stem Cells Industry include

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Cell Applications, Inc.

Cyagen Biosciences Inc.

Axol Biosciences Ltd.

Cytori Therapeutics Inc

STEMCELL Technologies Inc

Celprogen Inc

