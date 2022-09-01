DetailXPerts Named Among the Top 3 Customer Service Providers by Newsweek

CHATTANOOGA, TN, USA, 2022-Sep-01 — /EPR Network/ — DetailXPerts is proud to be named one of America’s Best Customer Service Companies 2022. Newsweek has recognized the steam detailing franchise for providing the best customer experience in the car wash category.

Newsweek teamed up with Statista to identify the best customer-centric retailers and service providers. DetailXPerts ranked highly for its commitment to customers. This award is significant to DetailXPerts. Specifically, it shows a company that goes all out to guarantee customer satisfaction. Indeed, the recognition confirms the brand’s passion for service and perfection.

VIDEO ANNOUNCEMENT on YOUTUBE:

Placing People Over Profits

“After decades of placing people over profits it feels really good to be known for putting our customers first,” says Ms Angela Williams, President of DetailXPerts. “This award is a reflection of the effort and commitment of our entire staff, including the hundreds of team members we employ across the country.”

Polite and Friendly Communication

Exceptional customer service is reflected in overall customer satisfaction. To illustrate, the positive customer experience includes DetailXPerts’ helpful staff supporting new and existing customers. Key qualities are polite and friendly communication and a good knowledge of the products and services. At the same time, patience, problem solving skills and a cheerful manner are top qualities too.

Happy Customers

DetailXPerts takes care of its green car wash customers in different ways. For one, team members work hard to deliver great results. Equally important, they are quick to respond to queries. In addition, customer convenience is everything. For example, DetailXPerts’ mobile car wash services save customers time and effort by delivering a top-class service at a time and place that is most convenient to the customer. There is a great range of services to choose from, too. Overall, the company’s friendly and professional conduct has resulted in more meaningful relationships with happy customers who remain loyal to the business.

Excellent Reviews and Positive Feedback

Furthermore, another prime example of customer satisfaction is evident in DetailXPerts’ eco car washes nationwide. Excellent reviews and positive feedback on social media boost the brand’s reputation. Similarly, a continually growing client base confirms customer satisfaction. DetailXPerts is a well-respected green business that works hard to impress people. Notably, franchise owners and staff with a “people first” attitude set company standards high.

Ms Angela Williams concludes, “Thank you to our customers for your loyal support. We promise to continue working just as hard as always to provide the best eco clean experience possible.”

Awarding Organizations

Newsweek is a leading news magazine and website. It has been providing news and industry analysis for over 80 years. Statista is a global data research firm. It provides informative market and consumer data across 170 industries. Newsweek partnered with Statista to identify the stores and businesses that consistently provided the Best Customer Service 2022.

The winning companies were identified from an independent survey of more than 25,000 US customers. The survey covered retailers and service providers from 161 categories. Final assessment and rankings were based on:

Quality of communication

Professional competence

Range of services

Customer focus

Accessibility (based on the availability of customer service in a shop or a helpline)

DetailXPerts scored highly in each of these categories. This earned the company a prestigious award of America’s Best Customer Service 2022 in the car wash industry.

About DetailXPerts

DetailXPerts is the world’s first eco-friendly steam vehicle detailing business. Its purpose is to put people first and protect the environment while steam cleaning vehicles. This green truck and car wash system utilizes a unique patent-pending steam technology. It can clean 15 cars with just 2 gallons of water. Moreover, the end results are fantastic. Vehicles are not only thoroughly cleaned but also sanitized. Hence, the great feedback from satisfied customers.

The company has also built a robust and successful DetailXPerts Franchise system. This has grown steadily since its launch in 2008. It offers opportunities for entrepreneurs who are passionate about green tech to find a profitable niche in the competitive car wash industry.

To sum up, DetailXPerts’ franchise owners and technicians are committed to their job. Consequently, their detailing work is impeccable. Their reward is thousands of satisfied customers who are loyal to the brand. Now in-depth research and data have made it official: Newsweek-Statista confirm that DetailXPerts beat tough competition to claim the Top 3 Best Customer Service spot in the car wash category.

For more information about DetailXPerts, call (313) 924-9779, toll free (877) 317-9737, or visit www.detailxperts.net and www.detailxpertsfranchise.com.