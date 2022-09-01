North America Automotive Heat Shield Market Insights, Share, Growth And Future Trends to 2028

North America Automotive Heat Shield Industry Overview

The North America automotive heat shield market size was valued at USD 1.9 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% from 2021 to 2028.

The demand for automotive heat shields in North America is projected to grow over the forecast period owing to faster adoption of electric vehicles requiring heat shields for heat management and improving vehicle performance. The market was impacted during the initial lockdown in the region, as COVID-19 protocols led to disruption in the supply chain of components, resulting in delays in development & testing of vehicles. In 2020, the vehicle miles traveled declined to 2.8 billion in the U.S., which was due to the COVID-19 travel restrictions and lockdowns imposed across the country.

However, post-pandemic trend of automotive movement is expected to return to normalcy leading to an increase in vehicle miles traveled in the country, thereby, increasing the demand for automotive heat shields over the forecast period.

Aluminum and steel are primarily imported from China, India, Australia, Japan, & Russia and there was disruption in the supply of raw material due to the stringent COVID-19 restrictions in countries. Furthermore, fluctuating oil prices coupled with increasing transportation cost due to logistical complexity is expected to impact demand in 2021.

Increasing demand for the product in the development of electric cars is expected to improve its penetration in the automotive industry. As compared to IC engines, electric cars are more susceptible to performance drops due to ineffective thermal management which significantly impacts the overall range. Heat shields used during battery pack manufacturing, battery housing and motor installations are key areas of focus for automotive manufacturers.

North America Automotive Heat Shield Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the North America automotive heat shield market on the basis of product, application, material, vehicle-type and region:

North America Automotive Heat Shield Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017 – 2028)

Single-shell

Double-shell

Sandwich

North America Automotive Heat Shield Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017 – 2028)

Exhaust system

Turbocharger

Under Bonnet

Engine Compartment

Under Chassis

North America Automotive Heat Shield Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017 – 2028)

Metallic

Non-metallic

North America Automotive Heat Shield Vehicle-type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017 – 2028)

IC Passenger Cars

IC Light Commercial Vehicles

IC Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Electric Vehicles

North America Automotive Heat Shield Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017 – 2028)

North America S. Canada Mexico



Market Share Insights

March 2021: Zircotec launched ZircoFlex SHIELD with superior thermal performance and lightweight characteristics.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the North America automotive heat shield market include:

DuPont

DANA Incorporated

Zircotec

Morgan Advanced Materials

Autoneum

ElringKlinger AG

Lydall Inc.

Tenneco Inc.

Carcoustics

UGN Inc.

HKO Group

Shiloh Industries, Inc.

The Narmco Group

NICHIAS Corporation

Röchling SE & Co. KG

