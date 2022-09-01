Motorcycle Market projects a steady growth rate of 3.5% CAGR for the global motorcycle market through 2031

Demand for motorcycles has increased steadily over the past years due to their affordability factor, fuel efficiency, and wide variety on offer. While the outbreak of COVID-19 put a standstill to manufacturing motorcycles initially, recovery has taken place at quite a rapid pace. High demand for cruiser motorcycles is further fueling the sales for motorcycles manufacturers across geographies.

While growth of the automotive industry has become prominent over the last decade, manufacturers have come up with a flurry of inventions in order to increase their sales footprint. According to a report published by the Select USA, the United States has one of the largest automotive markets in the world. As per its report, since Honda opened its first U.S. plant in 1982, almost every major European, Japanese, and Korean automaker has produced vehicles and invested more than US$ 75 billion in the United States.

The latest report by Fact.MR projects a steady growth rate of 3.5% CAGR for the global motorcycle market through 2031.

Motorcycle Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Motorcycle market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Motorcycle market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Motorcycle supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

Positive Investment Flows to Expand Product Portfolio and Research & Development Initiatives of Stakeholders

Report benefits & key questions answered

Motorcycle Market Segmentations:

By Motorcycle Type : Adventure Cruiser Mopeds Sports Standard Touring

By Engine Capacity : Up to 150 CC 151-300 CC 301-500 CC 501-800 CC 801-1000 CC 1001-1600 CC Above 1600 CC

By Region : North America Latin America Europe Middle East and Africa (MEA) East Asia South Asia Oceania



