Power Electronics Market Insights by 2031 & Covid-19 Analysis | ABB, Ltd., Fuji Electric Co, LTD., Infineon Technologies AG

Power electronics is the application of electronic devices and circuits to convert electrical energy from one form to another. These devices are used to control the flow of electrical energy in order to achieve specific objectives. The most common types of power electronic devices are power transistors, power diodes, and thyristors.

Key Trends:

The key trends in Power Electronics technology are miniaturization, increased efficiency, and increased power density.

Miniaturization: As semiconductor technology continues to advance, power electronic components are becoming smaller and more compact. This trend is driven by the need for smaller and more portable devices, as well as the desire to increase the efficiency of power conversion.

Increased Efficiency: As power electronic devices become more efficient, they are able to convert more of the input energy into useful output power. This trend is driven by the need to reduce energy consumption and waste, as well as the desire to improve the efficiency of power conversion.

Key Drivers:

The key drivers of Power Electronics market are the increasing demand for renewable energy sources, the increasing demand for electric vehicles, the increasing demand for smart grid technologies, and the increasing demand for energy-efficient devices. The increasing demand for renewable energy sources is driven by the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The increasing demand for electric vehicles is driven by the need to reduce dependence on fossil fuels. The increasing demand for smart grid technologies is driven by the need to improve the efficiency of the power grid.

Market Segmentation:

The Power Electronic market is segmented by component, material, application and region. By component, the market is segmented by discrete and modules. By material, the market is classified into silicon, germanium, silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN). By application, the market is bifurcate into consumer electronics, automotive, IT & telecommunication and others. By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world.

Key Players:

The Key Players in the Power Electronic market are ABB, Ltd, Fuji Electric Co, LTD., Infineon Technologies AG, Microsemi Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Renesas Electric Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., ST Micro electronics N.V., Texas Instruments Incorporated and Toshiba Corporation.

