Motion Control Market To Register Stellar Compound Annual Growth Rate Through 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

According to Fact.MR’s recent study on the global motion control market, the market is gaining traction steadily and is expected to ascend at around 5% CAGR through 2031, registering an impressive valuation of US$ 30.5 Bn, surpassing US$ 25 Bn by 2026. Metal cutting applications are poised to remain dominant, surpassing US$ 2 Bn in valuation by 2031.

A specified study of the competitive landscape of the global Motion Control Market has allow, providing insights into the corporate profiles, financial position, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and therefore the SWOT analysis.

The report discusses in detail the various important aspects of the Motion Control market.

The Motion Control Market report profiles the successive companies, which includes:

YASKAWA Electric Corporation

Fanuc Corporation

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Performance Motion Devices Inc.

Microsoft Corporation Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Siemens AG

ABB Ltd

Schneider Electric S.E

Moog Inc.

Parker-Hannifin Corp.

Fact.MR analysts are currently analyzing and coordinating their insights on the effect of COVID-19 across diverse industry verticals. These insights are quite promising for several businesses and ventures to cope up with this unprecedented downturn and take effective strategic decisions to expand and proliferate within a competitive business ecosystem.

Component Type Motion Controllers AC Drives AC Servo Motors Sensors & Feedback Services Actuator & Mechanical Systems Others

End Use Food & Beverage Plastics & Rubbers Electrical & Electronics Paper & Printing Fabricated Metal Manufacturing Packaging & Labelling Automotive Construction Machinery Other End Uses

Technology Type Computer Numerical Control General Motion Control

Application Metal Cutting Metal Forming Material Handling Equipment Robotics Semiconductor Machinery Rubber & Plastics Machinery Other Applications



Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East Africa

