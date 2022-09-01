OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Market is predicted to rise by nearly US$ 80 Bn by the end of 2031

This updated analysis on OTC herbal and traditional medicines predicts the market expansion at 4% CAGR over the decade. This analysis has been performed by skilled analysts at Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. Analysts placed the market at a net worth of around US$ 160 Bn in 2020, and have predicted it to increase 1.5X by the end of 2031.

Prevalence of diseases has increased substantially over the past decade, and subsequently, so has demand for preventive healthcare to combat these diseases before they infect at an advanced stage. Focus on healthcare and medicine has never been this prominent as it is today, and hence, demand for treatment drugs is also significant.

However, in the past few years, the disadvantages and side effects of synthetic drugs on the human body in the long term have been realized. This has led to consumer awareness and a shift in consumer behavior as they become more inclined towards natural and natural ingredient-based drugs and medicines. This is majorly demand for OTC herbal and traditional medicines.

However, herbal and traditional medicines also come with their limitations; they cannot be consumed unless they are evaluated for contamination and quality of ingredients used. This also creates a necessity for a prescription from a medical professional to obtain these drugs, which could prove to be an obstacle in market growth.

APAC is expected to be the dominant market throughout the forecast period. North America is expected to follow and be the second-largest market for OTC herbal and traditional medicines. However, Japan is anticipated to be the least lucrative market for OTC herbal and traditional medicines.

OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Market Segmentations:

By Function: OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines for Immune Health OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines for Digestive Health OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines for Heart Health OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines for Nutrition OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines for Bone & Joint Health OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines for General Well-being OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines for Weight Loss Other Functions

By OTC Channel: Sales of OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines via Pharmacies Drug Store Sales of OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Modern Trade Sales of OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Online Sales of OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Other OTC Formats

By Dosage: Liquid OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Capsule OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Tablet OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Powder OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines



