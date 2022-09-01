As per Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the baby cloth diaper market is set to grow 1.3X in value by 2031.

The market is expected to grow on account of increasing disposable income, rising awareness about the hygiene of babies, and growing number of women in the workforce. Reusable cloth diapers also became popular with distribution channels such as discount stores gaining consumer interest.

Modern cloth diapers are designed to be stylish, organic, eco-friendly, and hand-made. Easy access to a wide product range through the Internet provides consumers with limited-edition offerings. While cloth diapers cost more, promotion of natural parenting trends are bolstering adoption across the world.

Baby Cloth Diaper Market Segmentations:

By Product Cloth Diapers Flat Baby Cloth Diapers Fitted Baby Cloth Diapers Pre-fold Baby Cloth Diapers All in one Baby Cloth Diapers Disposable Baby Cloth Diapers Ultra/Super Absorbent Disposable Baby Cloth Diapers Regular Disposable Baby Cloth Diapers Bio-degradable Disposable Baby Cloth Diapers Training Nappies Swim Pants

By Size Small & Extra Small (S & XS) Medium (M) Large (L) Extra Large (XL)

By Age Group Baby Cloth Diapers for Infants (0?6 Months) Baby Cloth Diapers for (6?18 Months) Baby Cloth Diapers for (18?24 Months) Children Above 2 Years

By Distribution channel Sale of Baby Cloth Diapers in Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Sale of Baby Cloth Diapers in Convenience Stores Sale of Baby Cloth Diapers in Pharmacy/Drug Stores Sale of Baby Cloth Diapers on Online Sales Channels



