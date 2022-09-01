Automotive Tubeless Tires Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% through 2030

Technological advancements will continue to change the automotive sector and provide a boost to associated industries. Shift towards electric vehicles will result in providing numerous market opportunities for tubeless tire manufacturers as well. Incentives provided by regional government to buyers as well as manufacturers for their steps towards anti-pollution policies will pave the path for a growing automotive industry. Favourable regulatory policies and incentives provided by regional governments will facilitate numerous opportunities for automotive industry.

Increasing adoption of mobility services will impact new car sales in the personal vehicle segment, while decline is anticipated to be compensated by increase in commercial car sales. Commercial cars undergo wear and tear more rapidly, resulting into shorter product replacement cycles. Furthermore, increasing awareness associated with advantages of tubeless tires over conventional tires will pave the path for the installation of tubeless tires from the aftermarket channel.

As per Fact.MR’s report, the global tubeless tires market is anticipated to progress at a steady 6% CAGR through 2030.

Automotive Tubeless Tires – Scope of Report:

Rising Complexity Influencing Greater Emphasis on Platform

The market is witnessing increasing complexity, influencing OEMs to increase their number of derivatives, especially in concealed sections such as chassis, core components, and body structures. New derivatives are currently witnessing heavy adoption in entry and value segments. This trend is expected to gain momentum; however, way too many derivatives can increase profitability pressures.

Furthermore, complex structure of radial tires as compared to that of bias tires would result in attracting additional operating costs for manufacturers. Adoption of connected and autonomous cars will increase risks associated with tire structure and current pavement conditions.

Automotive Tubeless Tires Segmentations:

By Product Type Radial Bais

By Vehicle Type Two Wheeler PC LCV HCV

By Sales Channel OEM Aftermarket

By Technology Standard Powered Heated Powered and Heated



