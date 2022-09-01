Drug Eluting Balloon Catheter Market To Witness An Outstanding Growth During The Forecast 2021 – 2031

Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, published an updated analysis on the drug eluting balloon catheter market. Demand is anticipated to surge at an impressive CAGR of 18% through the decade. The market is valued at US$ 1 Bn at present and is expected to surge to US$ 5.2 Bn by 2031.

Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases has created massive demand for related treatments. Cardiology intervention procedures have grown in popularity as well as their effectiveness has substantially been accepted across the globe. Focus on healthcare is more prominent than ever before due to the shortcomings that were noticed amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Favorable reimbursement policies by health insurance providers and rising geriatric population are also factors that are set to propel demand for drug eluting balloon catheters.

However, risk of infection through the collapse of balloon catheters is expected to restrain market growth to some extent. This is being addressed as next-generation drug eluting balloon catheters are being researched and launched.

Drug Eluting Balloon Catheter Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Drug Eluting Balloon Catheter market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2021-2031.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Drug Eluting Balloon Catheter market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Drug Eluting Balloon Catheter supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

The research is beneficial for shareholders in Pulse Oximeters, including investors, manufacturers, service providers, distributors, and suppliers, and can help them in developing suitable business strategies to flourish in the market.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the key manufacturers of drug eluting balloon catheter, such as Cardionovum GmbH, Cook Medical INC, Cordis Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Meril Life Sciences Pvt Ltd, Jotech GmbH, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Tokai Medical Products Inc., BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, B. Braun Melsungen AG, and Medtronic Plc., have been profiled in this market study.

In July 2021, Medtronic announced the launch of its new drug coated balloon catheter – Prevail – in Europe. This new generation product will be used for the treatment of coronary artery disease.

In November 2020, Boston Scientific’s Ranger Drug-coated balloon was cleared by the FDA. The product is developed for the treatment of patients with peripheral artery disease in superficial femoral artery and proximal popliteal artery.

Report benefits & key questions answered

Post covid consumer spending on Drug Eluting Balloon Catheter: the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.

the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies. Drug Eluting Balloon Catheter demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Drug Eluting Balloon Catheter. As per the study, the demand for Drug Eluting Balloon Catheter will grow through 2031.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Drug Eluting Balloon Catheter. As per the study, the demand for Drug Eluting Balloon Catheter will grow through 2031. Drug Eluting Balloon Catheter historical volume analysis: fact.mr survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2021-2031.

fact.mr survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2021-2031. Drug Eluting Balloon Catheter consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Drug Eluting Balloon Catheter Market Segmentations:

· By Indication:

Coronary Artery Disease Drug Eluting Balloon Catheters Peripheral Vascular Disease Drug Eluting Balloon Catheters



· By End User:

Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories



· By Raw Material:

Polyurethane Drug Eluting Balloon Catheters Nylon Drug Eluting Balloon Catheters Others



