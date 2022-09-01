Hair and Scalp Care Market Outlook, End Users Analysis and Share by Type to 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Sept 02, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Hair and Scalp Care Industry Overview

The global hair and scalp care market size was valued at USD 80.81 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% from 2021 to 2028.

Growing concerns among consumers and the availability of new, more effective, and safer hair care products have led to a significant increase in the use of these products, which, in turn, boosted the market growth. The beauty and personal care industry comprising skin care, cosmetics, hair care, and personal care has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic as there have been widespread retail and convenience store closures leading to the weakening sales of various hair and scalp care products in the global market. For instance, Beiersdorf AG reported a decline of sales across the entire group by 1.9% during the second quarter of 2020 because of the pandemic.

Dandruff, dry and itchy scalp, hair loss, and dull hair are some of the major concerns that trigger any individual. According to the American Academy of Dermatology report, approximately 30 million women in the U.S. suffer from hereditary hair loss and increasingly spend on hair and scalp care products.

Rising concerns regarding the harmful effects of pollution, excessive use of hair straighteners and curlers, increased exposure to ultraviolet sun rays, and frequent use of shampoos with harsh chemicals on one’s hair has been driving the demand for nourishing products, including masks. Hair masks have been gaining significant popularity as a treatment for damaged and frizzy hair, which, in turn, is anticipated to bode well for market growth.

China is one of the major countries contributing to the growth of the global market in terms of consumption as well as production with a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. A high concentration of manufacturers including key players such as L’Oreal is the key reason contributing to the country-level growth.

Additionally, over the last few years, the elderly population has been increasing significantly all over the world. According to 2019 data from World Population Prospects, the population aged above 60 and over is growing faster than all other age groups. This age group has been creating opportunities for white and grey hair products worldwide.

However, the increasing cases of stress and anxiety and other external factors like high pollution levels and exposure to UV rays have increased white and grey hair conditions among the middle-aged population as well. Klorane; Coty Inc. (Clairol); Estée Lauder (Aveda); and L’Oréal (Redken and Kérastase) are among the global companies offering products for white and grey hair.

Dandruff is one of the most common issues related to hair and scalp. A large number of consumers use anti-dandruff shampoos to treat dandruff. Pyrithione zinc is widely used in anti-dandruff shampoos because of its anti-fungal property. However, lately, natural ingredients such as tea tree oils, neem, basil, rosemary oil, lemon oil, and cedarwood are gaining traction in anti-dandruff shampoos.

Hair and Scalp Care Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global hair and scalp care market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Hair And Scalp Care Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028) Anti-dandruff Hair Loss Dry & Itchy Scalp Dry & Dull Hair White & Grey Hair Others

Hair And Scalp Care Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028) Hypermarket & Supermarket Pharmacy & Drug Stores Specialty Store Online Others

Hair And Scalp Care Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Hair and Scalp Care market include

L’Oréal S.A.

Beiersdorf AG

Procter & Gamble (P&G)

Unilever

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Amorepacific

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

Kanebo Cosmetics Inc.

Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.

Shiseido Co., Ltd.

