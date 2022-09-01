Corn-Based Biofuel Market: Revenue will Grow 1.6 Times Reaching Nearly US$ 226 Bn by 2031 End

Rockville, United States, 2022-Sep-02 — /EPR Network/ —

Latest industry survey by Fact MR, predicts Corn-Based Biofuel sales to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as chemical and materials sales gradually recover post disruptions caused by COVID-19. The report is aimed at furnishing insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also provides recommendations to aid businesses prep for unforeseen challenges.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Corn-Based Biofuel. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Corn-Based Biofuel Market across various industries and regions.

Newly-released Corn-Based Biofuels industry analysis by Fact.MR reveals that global revenue from the sales of Corn-Based Biofuels in 2020 was US$ 134 Bn. The industry is likely to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021 – 2031. Bioethanolis expected to be the highest revenue generating segment, accounting for an absolute dollar opportunity of nearly US$53.6Bn over the next ten years.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Corn-Based Biofuel market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Corn-Based Biofuel

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Corn-Based Biofuel, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Corn-Based Biofuel Market.

Market Segments Covered in Corn-Based Biofuels Industry Research

· By Corn-Based Biofuel Type

Biodiesel

Bioethanol

Others

· By Feedstock

Corn-Based Biofuel

Sugarcane-based Corn-Based Biofuel

Vegetable Oil-based Corn-Based Biofuel

Other Feedstock-based Corn-Based Biofuel

· By Application

Corn-Based Biofuel for Land Transport

Corn-Based Biofuel for Shipping

Corn-Based Biofuel for Other Applications

Key Takeaways from Market Study

North America and Latin America together command over 55% of global Corn-Based Biofuel revenue owing to their large production base.

The market in both, East Asia and Middle East and Africa is expected to witness a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

Revenue through biodiesel is expected to increase 170 BPS during 2021 – 2031.

Corn-based Corn-Based Biofuel accounts for over one-third of global demand; however, demand for vegetable oil and other feedstocks is expected to grow at a faster pace.

Land transport application of Corn-Based Biofuel remained dominant with more than 90% share. However, demand in shipping applications is expected to surge over the coming years.

Top five players manufacturing Corn-Based Biofuel accounted for 21% market share in 2020.

“Research & development on Corn-Based Biofuel-based automotive engines promises significant revenue addition in the years to come. Volkswagen’s recent announcement to phase out fossil fuel-based vehicle production and conducting research on Corn-Based Biofuel-based automotive suggests growth prospects for Corn-Based Biofuel suppliers.” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

According to Fact.MR’s market research analysis, innovations as well as product development have been prominent developments related to Corn-Based Biofuel in recent years.

In July 2021, Alpha Corn-Based Biofuels, a Singapore based company announced that it has blended its Corn-Based Biofuel at its Tuas plant, wherein, it was converted from cooking oil that it had collected from food & beverage manufacturers. In the same month, it is also used as trial in the vessel The Frontier Jacaranda, which sailed on 93% standard fuel and 7% Corn-Based Biofuel.

Similarly, recent developments related to companies offering Corn-Based Biofuel have been tracked by the team at Fact.MR, which are available in the full report.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Corn-Based Biofuel Company & brand share analysis : The report offers brand-share analysis on Corn-Based Biofuel market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning.

: The report offers brand-share analysis on Corn-Based Biofuel market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning. Corn-Based Biofuel Historical volume analysis : Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031.

: Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031. Corn-Based Biofuel Category & segment level analysis : To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories.

: To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories. Corn-Based Biofuel Consumption by demographics: The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns.

The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns. Corn-Based Biofuel Manufacturing trend analysis : Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends.

: Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends. Post COVID consumer spending on Corn-Based Biofuel: The survey offers a chapter dedicated to analyzing post COVID consumer behavior. Changes in their spending pattern are carefully analyzed to offer insights into potential impact on Corn-Based Biofuel sales.

More Valuable Insights on Corn-Based Biofuel Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Corn-Based Biofuel, Sales and Demand of Corn-Based Biofuel, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

