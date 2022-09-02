Technical Advancements & Innovative Products Likely to Expand Application of Surgical Meshes in Untapped Domains, States Fact.MR

Dublin, Ireland, 2022-Sep-02 — /EPR Network/ —

The availability of surgical meshes in absorbable and non-absorbable forms has expanded their application for temporary as well as permanent reinforcement. In recent years, demand for surgical meshes has escalated in aiding breast reconstruction as they reduce the exposure risk of the implant. Increasing health literacy in North America and Europe will create ample opportunities for surgical mesh manufacturers over the coming years.

Sedentary lifestyle and increasing obesity among the population have resulted in several chronic health issues. The consequent weakening of the muscles extends space for organ prolapse and hernia. Putting these organs back in place by stitching the muscles together can result in muscle tearing and the recurrence of prolapse. However, reinforcing the weakened muscles with the help of a surgical mesh has shown to decrease recurrence and increase the longevity of the repair.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Synthetic surgical meshes are expected to garner an absolute $ opportunity of nearly US$ 420.4 Mn over the forecast period.

By nature, demand for absorbable meshes is projected to grow 1.7X over the forecast period, while non-absorbable meshes are expected to continue their dominance.

On the basis of use case, hernia repair is projected to dominate demand for surgical meshes by accounting for over 70% market share by 2032.

Pelvic floor disorder treatment is expected to garner an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 185.2 Mn during the forecast period.

Polypropylene raw material is estimated to account for 38.4% market share by 2032-end, gaining 50 BPS in its market share.

Winning Strategy

To attract new customers, market players are focusing on portfolio enhancement. Robust investments in R&D are driving product innovation for key market players. Meshes inhibiting the growth of bacterial films and preventing tissue adhesions are luring new consumers. Collaboration of manufacturers with scientific personnel and operating surgeons have enabled bespoke designing of meshes to best fit patients’ needs.

Manufacturers are also aiming for portfolio expansion through acquisition and partnerships. Partnering with companies that offer a well-aligned portfolio has significantly increased consumer penetration for key manufacturers. However, augmenting relations with local players and operating surgeons will be a key determinant of the product’s commercial success.

Scientific collaborations and robust R&D investments have also guided product innovation and became a common strategic approach adopted by leading surgical mesh manufacturing companies to upscale their market presence.

For instance:

BD, in December 2021, announced the acquisition of Tissuemed, Ltd. The privately held company is leading in developing self-adhesive surgical sealant films. The acquisition is likely to support portfolio expansion for BD. Zimmer Biomet, in February 2022, expanded its global licensed partnership with Bactiguard. This partnership is likely to expand the consumer base of Zimmer Biomet in the European region.

Surgical Mesh Industry Research by Category

Surgical Mesh Market by Product Type:

Synthetic Surgical Meshes Biosynthetic Surgical Meshes Biologic Surgical Meshes Hybrid/Composite Surgical Meshes



Surgical Mesh Market by Nature:

Absorbable Surgical Meshes Non-Absorbable Surgical Meshes Partially Absorbable Surgical Meshes



Surgical Mesh Market by Surgical Access:

Surgical Meshes for Open Surgery Surgical Meshes for Laparoscopic Surgery



Surgical Mesh Market by Use Case:

Surgical Meshes for Hernia Repair Surgical Meshes for Pelvic Floor Disorder Treatment Surgical Meshes for Breast Reconstruction Others



Surgical Mesh Market by Raw Material:

Polypropylene (PP) Surgical Meshes Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Surgical Meshes Expanded Polytetrafluoroethylene (ePTFE) Surgical Meshes Polyglycolic Acid (PGA) Surgical Meshes Decellularized Dermis/ECM Surgical Meshes Others



Surgical Mesh Market by Region:

North America Surgical Mesh Market Latin America Surgical Mesh Market Europe Surgical Mesh Market East Asia Surgical Mesh Market South Asia & ASEAN Surgical Mesh Market Oceania Surgical Mesh Market MEA Surgical Mesh Market



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global surgical mesh market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of product type (synthetic, biosynthetic, biologic, hybrid/composite), nature of mesh (absorbable, non-absorbable, partially absorbable), surgical access (open surgery, laparoscopic surgery), use case (hernia repair, pelvic floor disorder treatment, breast reconstruction, others), and raw material (polypropylene, polyethylene terephthalate, expanded polytetrafluoroethylene, polyglycolic acid, decellularized dermis/ECM, others), across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & ASEAN, Oceania, MEA).

Fact. MR’s Domain Knowledge in Healthcare Division

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned healthcare team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs

With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analysed the healthcare domain across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services.

