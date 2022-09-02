Demand For Voice Sounder Is Witness An Outstanding Growth By 2031 | Fact.MR Study

Real estate sector plays an important role in growth and development of a country. With growing construction of residential and commercial buildings the demand of maintaining safety of people inside and outside the building have also increased which has propelled the growth of voice sounders market globally. The use of voice sounders have also increased in jobsites area such as construction and mining sites. Voice sounders are used to alert people in case of emergency situation for example fire break down in building or any job site area.

Prominent Key players of the Voice Sounders market survey report:

Klaxon Signals

LGM Products

C-TEC

IFSEC Global

DP fire protection

Adit Innovation Private.Ltd

Evarsam Alarm and Automation

Sharon Control and Automobiles

NRS Solution A Co.

Hochiki Sounder

AirSync Enterprises

Think X Technology.

Segmentation

Based on message types, voice sounder market segmented into:

Pre-loaded messages

Custom messages

Based on types, voice sounder market segmented into:

Automatic voice sounder

Manual voice sounder

Base on number of message recorded, voice sounder market segmented into:

Three

Four

Five

Six

More than six

Based on sales channel, voice sounder market segment into:

E-commerce

Retail Outlets

Direct Sales

Distributor Sale

Based on number of tone sound, voice sounder market segment into:

Less than 32 tone sounds

More than 32 tone sounds

Based on base types, voice sounder market segment into:

Shallow base

Deep base

Based on end user, voice sounder market segment into:

Residential Building

Commercial Building

Mining Sector

Movie Theaters

Shopping Malls

Bank

Hospitals

