Market 2022-2032 | Country Level Analysis, Current Industry Size and Future Prospective with key vendors, drivers and trends

The detailed research report on the global TIG Torch Market focuses on the macro as well as microeconomic factors that are helping its development. The report also concentrates on the regulatory framework that is shaping the future of the global market. Furthermore, the research report also makes note of the existing as well as prevailing pricing structure, emerging areas of applications, and imminent investment opportunities in the global market.

The research report on the global TIG Torch Market also provides an in-detailed analysis of the overall vendor landscape. The report analyzes the key marketing and promotional strategies adopted by the leading companies in the global market.

Furthermore, it takes into consideration the existing development, past events, and recent trends to provide a strong and unbiased opinion on the future direction in which these leading companies will be heading into.

To back its opinion, the research report covers all the factors and events such as mergers, acquisitions, takeovers, joint ventures, and strategic alliances. It also analyzes the entry barriers and overall intensity of the competition in the global TIG Torch Market.

Market Players:

  • The Lincoln Electric Company
  • Sumig USA Corporation
  • TBi Industries GmbH
  • Fronius International GmbH
  • ESAB
  • ABICOR BINZEL USA, Inc.
  • American Torch Tip
  • Huarui Welding & Cutting Machinery
  • SKS Welding systems
  • Tokin Corporation
  • Weld Craft

Segmentation Analysis of TIG Torch Market

The global TIG Torch market is bifurcated into six major segments: by type, by operation, by materials, by sales channel, by the end-user and by region.

  • Based on type, TIG Torch Market has been segmented as follows:
    • Air-cooled
    • Water-cooled

Air-cooled torches are more suitable for lower ampere applications whereas, water-cooled torches are more suitable for more than 200 amps. Water-cooled TIG torches are mostly used. ESAB launches two new water-cooled TIG torches in 2020. XCT-B 400w and SR-B 21, having a small size torch with neck to head dimension to enable higher bead placement and provides good grips in tight spaces.

  • Based on the amperage, the TIG Torch Market has been segmented as follows:
    • Below 100 Amp
    • 100 – 200 Amp
    • Above 200 Amp
  • Based on operations, the TIG Torch market has been segmented as follows:
    • Manual
    • Automatic
  • Based on the sales channel, the TIG Torch market has been segmented as follows:
    • Online
      • Company Website
      • Third Party Online
    • Offline

TIG Torches are widely available for its procurement via offline and online channels. Resellers like Lampton, Matheson Tri gas, Knapp Electric and arc zone allows you to place the orders online directly from their website.

  • Based on end-users, the TIG Torch market has been segmented as follows:
    • Automotive Industries
    • Electronics Industries
    • Marine Industry
    • Others 

