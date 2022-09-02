Global Patient Lifting Equipment Market Is Predicted To Reach US$ 2.3 Billion By The End Of 2027

The study on the Global Patient Lifting Equipment Market Insights published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the key factors that are likely to determine the growth of Patient Lifting Equipment Market Insights in the upcoming years. Further, the study dives deep to investigate the micro and macro-economic parameters that are expected to influence the global scenario of the Patient Lifting Equipment Market Insights during the forecast period.

The report examines the current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and market drivers that are projected to influence the overall dynamics of the Patient Lifting Equipment Market Insights in the assessment period.

  Patient Lifting Equipment Market Segmentation

  • By Product Type :

    • Ceiling/Overhead Lifts
    • Stair Lifts
    • Mobile/Floor Lifts
    • Powered Sit-to-Stand Lifts
    • Bath & Pool Lifts
    • Lifting Slings
    • Lifting Accessories

  • By End Use :

    • Hospitals
    • Home Care
    • Elderly Care Facilities
    • Other End Uses

  • By Region :

    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • East Asia
    • South Asia & Oceania
    • MEA

Competitive Landscape

Patient lifting equipment providers are concentrating on launching new products to increase their revenue generation capacity and gain a competitive edge over other market players.

  • In May 2022, Invacare Corporation, a leading name in the patient lifting equipment industry, announced the introduction of an innovative patient lift solution for the United States market. Birdie™ Evo XPLUS is equipped with advanced patient lifting technology to ensure maximum comfort and safety when transferring the patient from the chair, floor, or bed.
  • In July 2021, AmeriGlide, a leading stair lift manufacturer, announced the launch of AmeriGlide UP Stair Lift. The new stair lift is equipped with innovative features to provide utmost safety while using it.

Patient lifting system suppliers can also target mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations to drive their market presence and increase their overall market share.

  • In June 2019, Savaria Corporation, a global leader in the accessibility industry, announced the acquisition of Silvalea, a leading patient transfer sling and accessory manufacturer, along with its sister organization D-ansermed Ltd.

Important queries related to the Patient Lifting Equipment Market Insights addressed in the report:

  1. Who are the most prominent players in the Patient Lifting Equipment Market Insights?
  2. What are the factors that are likely to hinder the growth of the Patient Lifting Equipment Market Insights during the forecast period?
  3. Why is the concentration of tier-1 companies high in specific region?
  4. How are the soaring prices of raw materials impacting the demand for Sun Screen Market?
  5. Why are Patient Lifting Equipment Market players eyeing opportunities in particular region?

