High Pressure Contrast Media Injectors Market Segmentation, and Outlook Report By 2028

High Pressure Contrast Media Injectors Industry Overview

The global high pressure contrast media injectors market size was valued at USD 119.6 million in 2020 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1% from 2021 to 2028.

The increasing incidence of chronic conditions such as cardiovascular, neurovascular, and cancer, is likely to boost the demand for high pressure contrast media injectors in the coming years. According to the WHO, cancer accounted for nearly 10 million deaths in 2020. With the increasing adoption of advanced technology, the high pressure contrast media injectors have evolved from manual injectors with stop-cocks to automated ones. These systems provide increased precision and advantages.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global High Pressure Contrast Media Injectors Market

Integration of advanced technology with traditional high pressure contrast media injectors is the prime factor driving the market. This includes IT-enabled solutions for syringeless and high pressure automated injectors. In recent years, syringeless power injectors have developed widespread popularity to reduce contrast media waste. In addition, syringeless injectors have been shown to shorten exam times, resulting in a higher patient turnover. However, the high cost of high pressure contrast media injectors, consumables, and accessories, on the other hand, is restraining the market’s expansion to some extent.

The recent outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is also anticipated to significantly impact the growth of the market. Outpatient department services at clinics, nursing homes, dispensaries, and smaller hospitals have been limited by lockdown and social distancing, resulting in fewer referrals for imaging tests. The patient movement has been restricted as well. Patients are postponing non-urgent investigations due to financial stress. A minor decline is expected in imaging volumes and revenues as outpatient elective imaging investigations are not insured and patients’ out-of-pocket spending capacity is reduced which may have a negative impact on the market. In the long run, however, digital health services such as telemedicine/teleradiology, artificial intelligence, and deep learning technologies are expected to accelerate and gain widespread acceptance.

As artificial intelligence penetrates the healthcare industry, manufacturers of high pressure contrast media injectors are focusing on the development of intelligent devices to minimize the possibility of human error. Advancements in the form of interface systems such as Radiology Information System (RIS), and Picture Archive and Communication System (PACS) are useful in collecting patient information and administering the appropriate amount of contrast required. To make efficient use of smart technology penetration, Bracco Group Company has developed specific high pressure contrast media injectors for intravenous procedures in CT and MRI.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Medical Imaging Industry Research Reports.

Brain PET-MRI Systems Market : The global brain PET-MRI systems market size was valued at USD 281.1 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% from 2020 to 2027.

The global brain PET-MRI systems market size was valued at USD 281.1 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% from 2020 to 2027. Spinal Imaging Market: The global spinal imaging market size was valued at USD 1.6 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Market Share Insights

December 2020: Bayer Radiology announced Radimetrics v3.0. With increased functionality and features, Radimetrics 3.0 assists in managing radiation dose and contrast dose throughout the chain of care.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the global high pressure contrast media injectors market include:

Bracco Group

Guerbet Group

Medtron AG

Bayer HealthCare LLC

ulrich GmbH & Co. KG

NemotoKyorindo Co., Ltd.

GE Healthcare

Sino Medical-Device Technology Co.

Apollo RT Co. Ltd.

VIVID IMAGING

Order a free sample PDF of the High Pressure Contrast Media Injectors Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.