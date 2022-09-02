Endometrial Ablation Market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period

Endometrial Ablation Industry Overview

The global endometrial ablation market size was valued at USD 3.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% over the forecast period.

There is an increasing demand for endometrial ablation procedures as well as devices owing to the rising prevalence of gynecological disorders, such as menorrhagia, PCOD, abnormal vaginal bleeding, and growing public awareness about endometrial ablation. For instance, as per the CDC, 10 million American women are affected by menorrhagia (heavy bleeding) each year. The market is also driven by technological advancements and the advantages of endometrial ablation over surgical methods. Endometrial ablation procedures are more beneficial since they provide patients with less invasive surgical alternatives to hysterectomy.

It has become possible to destroy the endometrium in-situ, in a day-care procedure, due to the advancement of minimally invasive endometrial ablation procedures. This procedure is less risky and technically simple to perform. According to the International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics (FIGO), Abnormal Uterine Bleeding (AUB) in the reproductive years has a significant global impact, with an incidence of around 3 to 30% among reproductive-aged women. Thereby, expected to propel the growth of the overall market.

Women’s health is a priority for governments and private organizations all around the world. One of the primary elements projected to drive the industry in developed countries is women’s coverage plans. For instance, in India, numerous tax benefits and exemptions are available to women under various sections of the income tax legislation, one of which is the income tax deduction, which can be claimed on premiums paid for health insurance policies. Such initiatives with respect to women’s health may increase the adoption of treatment options available for them, thus, boosting the market growth.

Abnormal Uterine Bleeding (AUB) is the most common disorder among reproductive-aged women. AUB causes productivity loss and may necessitate surgical intervention. As per the National Health Portal India, between menarche and menopause, AUB is claimed to affect 9 to 14% of women. Each country’s prevalence varies. The frequency of AUB has been estimated to be around 17.9% in India. However, there are certain risk factors associated with the endometrial ablation procedures, which include infection, tearing of the uterine wall or bowel, which may hamper the market growth.

The healthcare system has faced extraordinary challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the fact that most services were classified non-urgent, all elective and outpatient interventional procedures were limited or stopped during the COVID-19 pandemic to curb the spread of the virus. Despite the fact that the number of elective surgeries performed increased by one-fifth as a result of the lockdown, COVID-19-related health-care reorganizations increased elective surgery waiting times by up to one-third. Although returning to baseline, the extended wait times may increase mortality and necessitate more complex surgeries in the near future.

Endometrial Ablation Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global endometrial ablation market based on type, end-use, and region:

Endometrial Ablation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Devices

Procedures

Endometrial Ablation End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Hospital

Clinic

Ambulatory Surgery Center

Endometrial Ablation Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Market Share Insights

February 2021: CooperSurgical acquired AEGEA Medical and its MaraTM Water Vapor Ablation System.

CooperSurgical acquired AEGEA Medical and its MaraTM Water Vapor Ablation System. March 2020, Mara Water Vapor Ablation System from AEGEA Medical has been approved by the U.S. FDA. Mara is the endometrial ablation procedure that uses natural water vapor to safely cure heavy menstrual bleeding without the need for general anesthesia.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the major participants in the global endometrial ablation market are:

Medtronic

CooperSurgical Inc.

Boston Scientific Corp.

Ethicon, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)

Olympus Corp.

Richard Wolf GmbH

AngioDynamics

Hologic, Inc.

Minerva Surgical, Inc.

