Michigan Urgent Care Center Market is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Michigan Urgent Care Center Industry Overview

The Michigan urgent care center market size was valued at USD 715.0 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Urgent care centers can provide treatment for conditions that are not severe enough to be treated at an emergency department but need more than primary care. Adoption of telemedicine, the launch of new urgent care facilities, and acquisitions by key players to expand their presence in the state of Michigan are factors expected to positively impact the market growth.

The demand for emergency services has been increasing to treat different types of emergencies, such as heart attack, stroke, electrical shock, and severe burns. According to the CDC, people in the U.S. made 145 million visits to emergency rooms in 2016. Considering the time factor, emergency rooms treat patients based on the severity of the condition, which requires an average time of 2 hours, 15 minutes from the time patients arrive until they depart. On the other hand, urgent care centers offer the advantage on a first-come, first-serve basis with an average of fewer than 30 minutes from arrival to departure. Therefore, they have emerged as an alternative to emergency departments. The primary conditions that could be treated in these centers include strains, fractures, and minor acute illnesses. Thus, these factors are boosting market growth.

With the increasing life expectancy, the geriatric population is anticipated to grow rapidly in the future. As per the data published by the Population Reference Bureau, the number of people in the U.S. aged 65 years and above is estimated to reach 95 million by 2060 from 52 million in 2018; based on percentage, it is expected to increase from 16% in 2018 to 23% by 2060. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 23% of residents in Michigan were aged 60 years and above as of 2016. The high geriatric population poses a high demand for health services as they are more susceptible to infections and diseases. This is likely to propel market growth.

The coronavirus pandemic has had a profound impact on various sectors of the U.S. economy. The sudden outbreak of the pandemic increased the burden on the U.S. healthcare system. As the infection spread across the U.S., urgent care centers acted as the frontline in combating the health crises. Visits to emergency departments and urgent care centers increased drastically owing to the adverse symptoms of the infection such as shortness of breath and chest pain.

However, around May 2020, as lockdowns and related restrictions were loosened, several clinics began reopening. Mercy Health reopened its six urgent care facilities for patients with COVID-19 symptoms and other urgent needs and nine other facilities for patients with non-COVID-19 symptoms. Moreover, for efficient management during the pandemic, the COVID-19 Practice Management Guide was published by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. It was intended as a guide to clinicians and hospital administrators regarding the Crisis Standards of Care in their respective facilities.

Michigan Urgent Care Center Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Michigan urgent care center market on the basis of application:

Michigan Urgent Care Center Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Acute Respiratory Infection

General Symptoms

Tissue Issues

Digestive System Issues

Skin Infections

Urinary Tract Infections

Ear Infections

Sprains, Strains, Fracture and Injuries

Influenza Pneumonia

Others

Market Share Insights

November 2020: NextCare Holdings, Inc., a provider of urgent care, acquired nine clinics from Michigan Urgent Care (MUC) in the Southeast area of Michigan.

NextCare Holdings, Inc., a provider of urgent care, acquired nine clinics from Michigan Urgent Care (MUC) in the Southeast area of Michigan. August 2018, Beaumont Health partnered with an Atlanta-based organization, WellStreet Urgent Care, for establishing up to 30 urgent care centers across Metro Detroit by the end of 2019.

Beaumont Health partnered with an Atlanta-based organization, WellStreet Urgent Care, for establishing up to 30 urgent care centers across Metro Detroit by the end of 2019. July 2017: American Family Care signed a deal with American Development Partners, a private equity and development organization, to obtain an investment of up to USD 1 billion. The investment was aimed at facilitating the development of new franchise locations of AFC by overseeing construction and land acquisition, providing working capital, and financing equipment.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the Michigan urgent care center market include:

American Family Care

Concentra, Inc.

Beaumont Health

Nextcare Holdings, Inc.

Lakes Urgent Care

Livonia Urgent Care & Medical Center

Get Well Urgent Care

Oak Park Urgent Care

Berkley Urgent Care

PrimeCare Urgent Care

