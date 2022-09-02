Switzerland Healthcare & Medical Tourism Market Research and Outlook 2021 to 2028

Switzerland Healthcare & Medical Tourism Industry Overview

The Switzerland healthcare and medical tourism market size was valued at USD 54.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% from 2021 to 2028.

The increasing adoption of initiatives to promote medical tourism, along with the high quality of medical care, is expected to boost the growth of the market. The Swiss healthcare industry has established a reputation for good and efficient healthcare services. Although there is a regional disparity with regard to healthcare-related satisfaction among citizens, the overall scenario seems to be positive in the country. Moreover, the established healthcare system in the localities enables the health industry to focus on the incoming medical tourists.

Switzerland is one of the major medical tourism destinations, and efforts are being made to improve medical tourism services. Switzerland Tourism (ST) took initiatives to partner with hospitals and clinics, with a focus on the quality of infrastructure, medical expertise, and location in a relaxing environment and natural setting. In 2019, ST successfully partnered with 26 hospitals and clinics in the region, and with the help of its 33 regional offices worldwide, it offers its partners an opportunity to increase their visibility in the foreign markets. Moreover, in 2020, ST launched its magazine and website, contributing to its marketing strategy and further plans to participate in various events in Russia, China, and Gulf countries to showcase Switzerland’s health tourism facilities. Such activities help establish Switzerland as a medical tourist destination on the global platform.

Access to technologically advanced medical devices, diagnostic procedures, and robot-assisted minimally invasive surgeries are the primary factors for patients visiting Switzerland for medical treatment. For example, Hirslanden Klinik Aarau provides surgical robotic procedures services for international patients. Innovations in surgical techniques can help in reducing the cost of medical treatment in Switzerland. As per OECD, Switzerland has one of the longest duration of hospital stay. Technological advancements in minimally invasive surgeries can result in a significant reduction in length of stay and in-patient costs.

Switzerland Healthcare & Medical Tourism Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Switzerland healthcare and medical tourism market on the basis of end-use and service:

Switzerland Healthcare & Medical Tourism End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Private Care

Public Care

Switzerland Healthcare & Medical Tourism Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Radiology

Orthopedics

Aesthetic Medicine

Cardiovascular Treatment

Pain Management

Fertility and Gynecology Treatment

Gastroenterology

Dental Treatment

Others

Market Share Insights

January 2020: Clinique de Montchoisi announced extending its orthopedic services by opening new physiotherapy and occupational therapy department.

January 2019, Clinique de Montchoisi, in collaboration with Dr. Piet Noé, funded the construction of Rwanda Charity Eye Hospital, a 100-bed hospital in Rwanda. Such measures assist in fulfilling the increasing demand for care services in the market.

Clinique de Montchoisi, in collaboration with Dr. Piet Noé, funded the construction of Rwanda Charity Eye Hospital, a 100-bed hospital in Rwanda. Such measures assist in fulfilling the increasing demand for care services in the market. June 2017: A crowdfunding campaign was launched for Forever Boutique, an aesthetic medicine concept store. The launch of such stores makes aesthetic medicine more accessible and increases product penetration in the market.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the Switzerland healthcare and medical tourism market include:

Klinik Hirslanden

Swiss Medica XXI Century S.A.

Biologic Aesthetic Dentalcare

Berit Klinik

Clinique de Genolier

Clinique de Montchoisi

Hirslanden Clinique Cecil

Private Clinic Mentalva

Rehabilitation Clinic Zihlschlacht

Grand Resort Bad Ragaz

Clinica Sant’Anna

The Waldhotel

Swiss Medical Network

The Swiss Leading Hospital

Privatklinik Hohenegg AG

Klinik Im Park

Private Clinic Meiringen

Hirslanden Klinik Aarau

